Queenslander urged to be vaccinated against influenza as authorities prepare for the season to deal with influenza and COVID-19

Queensland experts are preparing for the double pain of COVID-19 and the flu as the weather cools and winters come, borders reopen and further pressure is placed on the state’s expanding hospital system.

Foreign arrivals who were fully vaccinated with COVID-19 were able to enter Queensland from 1 am today without quarantine.

The reopening of the border will take place the same week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel warning to Australia. This is caused by a “very high” level of risk of getting infected with the COVID-19 virus here.

International travelers to Queensland are expected to continue to have a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) within 24 hours of arrival.

Prime Minister Anastasia Parasek said he did not expect the reopening of the Queensland border to increase the amount of COVID-19 virus prevalent in the state, but travelers are now more in Australia than abroad. Experts are the door to more flu cases because of the high likelihood of infection.

Expected recurrence of influenza in 2022, combined with other public health measures due to the border closure during the coronavirus pandemic, kept the number of influenza low, with 296 cases recorded in Queensland last year and 6,047 cases in 2020. After that.

This is compared to 2019, a very bad flu season with 68,151 confirmed infections in Queensland.

So far this year, only two cases of influenza have been notified to health authorities in Queensland, but it is expected to surge with the reopening of the border.

Queen’s Lander citizens of Griffith University acknowledge that they may be tired of the vaccine after months of public health campaigns focused on the importance of obtaining three COVID-19 jabs. Virologist Lara Elero urged people to oppose self-satisfaction with this year’s flu shot.

Virologist Lara Elero urged people to oppose complacency when it comes to getting vaccinated against the flu this year. (((( Courtesy of: Griffith University ).

Influenza vaccine will be available from March or April.

“It’s not just COVID that can fight this winter. It’s important to understand that influenza and coronaviruses are very different,” said Dr. Herrero.

“You can’t protect you from the flu just because you’re vaccinated with COVID. And vice versa. The flu is deadly to some people and we shouldn’t lose sight of it. Must be.

“Hopefully people don’t forget to get the flu vaccine.”

Combination vaccine is not yet available

The Queensland peak of the Omicron wave of COVID-19 is not yet predicted until next month, so infectious disease doctor Paul Griffin warned that SARS-CoV-2 would continue to circulate after the surge.

Dr. Paul Griffin says clinical trials are underway to test a combination vaccine of influenza and COVID-19. (((( ABC News: Patrick Rocca ).

“I think many people expect us to reach the other side of this Omicron peak and sail smoothly from there,” Dr. Griffin said.

“After this current Omicron wave, it will improve for at least a period of time, but it will not go away … and the flu will be quite contagious again. We need to be very aware of it.”

Dr. Griffin said clinical trials are underway to test a combination vaccine of influenza and COVID-19, but people will be on top of the coronavirus jab until an effective product is available. You must remain vigilant about shooting the flu.

“It’s always impossible to have a solid schedule, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there were options combined by the end of this year or the beginning of next year,” he said.

Dr. Herero said that if the coronavirus pandemic brought one blessing, it would educate many people around the world on how to protect themselves from viral diseases, including the flu.

Apart from vaccination, Dr. Herero keeps people socially distant, wears masks indoors, stays home if unwell, often wash hands or use hand sanitizer COVID-19 I urged you to protect yourself from both the flu and the flu.

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerard said yesterday that 855 people were admitted to COVID-19 State Hospital.

The number is expected to reach thousands at the height of the Omicron wave.

Dr. Herero urged people to “be kind” to essential healthcare professionals as they struggled under exceptional circumstances in the coming months.

“We can’t underestimate the impact it has,” she said.

