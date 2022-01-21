Impact of ADAR-induced editing of minor viral RNA populations on replication and transmission of SARS-CoV-2

Significance Viral RNA may be edited by enzymes of the ADAR family that deaminate adenosine residues with ensuing A→G mutations. We found multiple A→G mutations in minor viral populations of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. A→G mutations accumulated in the receptor binding domain of the spike gene, which may cause structural changes by altering binding to the ACE2 receptor. Presence of A→G mutations in minor viral populations was associated with reduced viral load, implying that ADAR may limit viral replication. Analyses of >250,000 European samples from 2020 revealed that A→G mutations in SARS-CoV-2 RNA were inversely correlated with mortality as a reflection of incidence. ADAR may thus be important in providing new variants of SARS-CoV-2 with altered infectivity and transmissibility.

Abstract Adenosine deaminases acting on RNA (ADAR) are RNA-editing enzymes that may restrict viral infection. We have utilized deep sequencing to determine adenosine to guanine (A→G) mutations, signifying ADAR activity, in clinical samples retrieved from 93 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)–infected patients in the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. A→G mutations were detected in 0.035% (median) of RNA residues and were predominantly nonsynonymous. These mutations were rarely detected in the major viral population but were abundant in minor viral populations in which A→G was more prevalent than any other mutation (P < 0.001). The A→G substitutions accumulated in the spike protein gene at positions corresponding to amino acids 505 to 510 in the receptor binding motif and at amino acids 650 to 655. The frequency of A→G mutations in minor viral populations was significantly associated with low viral load (P < 0.001). We additionally analyzed A→G mutations in 288,247 SARS-CoV-2 major (consensus) sequences representing the dominant viral population. The A→G mutations observed in minor viral populations in the initial patient cohort were increasingly detected in European consensus sequences between March and June 2020 (P < 0.001) followed by a decline of these mutations in autumn and early winter (P < 0.001). We propose that ADAR-induced deamination of RNA is a significant source of mutated SARS-CoV-2 and hypothesize that the degree of RNA deamination may determine or reflect viral fitness and infectivity.

Double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) is formed during infection with positive-strand RNA viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and may be subject to editing by a group of enzymes denoted adenosine deaminase acting on RNA (ADAR) (1). The ADAR enzymes cause hypermutation by deaminating adenosine (A) residues to inosine (I) on dsRNA disrupting A to uracil base pairing (2). I is interpreted as guanosine during RNA replication and translation, and the A→I editing thus entails transition of A to guanosine (A→G). By this mechanism of RNA editing, ADAR enzymes may destabilize RNA and hence participate in first-line defense against RNA viruses. In addition, ADAR functions independently of RNA editing, including by protecting RNA transcripts from degradation (3, 4). In the respiratory tract, ADAR is preferentially expressed in endothelial cells of the upper airways with moderate expression in bronchial endothelium and lower expression in alveolar cells and lung macrophages (5).

There are three known mammalian forms of ADAR (ADAR1-3) (6). ADAR1 regulates the replication of several RNA viruses (7), but ADAR2 has hitherto only been reported to control infection of oligodendroglial cells with Borna disease virus (8). ADAR3 is absent outside of the central nervous system and is presumably not catalytically active. ADAR1 occurs in two isoforms, ADAR1p110 and ADAR1p150. ADAR1p110 is a nuclear enzyme, whereas ADAR1p150, which is interferon inducible, shuttles between the cytoplasm and the nucleus to allow editing of RNA viruses that replicate in the cytoplasm (9, 10). The notion that ADAR1 may limit replication of viral RNA is supported by results showing that genetic knockdown of ADAR1 in human liver cells markedly enhances the replicon of hepatitis C virus (11). However, ADAR1 activity may enhance replication of measles virus and influenza virus (12, 13). Altogether, these previous findings imply that ADAR-induced editing of RNA may contribute in viral evolution by providing virus variants with altered infectivity (14).

Mutations occur less commonly in the SARS-CoV-2 genome than in most other RNA viruses, but variants with altered replication efficiency have emerged (15, 16). The interest in the role of ADAR-induced editing of SARS-CoV-2 RNA was sparked by the detection of the D614G (A→G) mutation in the spike protein gene that may increase infectivity. Recent studies of SARS-CoV-2 consensus sequences, which reflect the dominant viral population in a sample, have identified low frequencies of A→G mutations (17⇓–19). However, deep sequencing enables the detection of minor viral populations within samples. These minor viral populations may mirror the action of host factors, including ADAR, that edit viral RNA, and may also reflect variant virus development of relevance to infectivity.

This study utilized deep sequencing to analyze potential ADAR signatures (A→G mutations) in SARS-CoV-2 genomes retrieved from nasopharyngeal swabs from patients in the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Four genomic segments were sequenced, including the RBD in the spike region and three segments that are targeted by diagnostic assays (RdRp, exonuclease, and E), covering 1,459 nt. In these samples, we detected minor viral populations of SARS-CoV-2 with potentially ADAR-edited RNA, and that the presence of these A→G mutations in the minor viral populations signified a lower viral load. We also analyzed 288,247 publicly available SARS-CoV-2 whole genome consensus sequences and observed that A→G mutations in the major viral population inversely coincided with the SARS-CoV-2 incidence. Our findings highlight that ADAR may be a potential source of mutation of SARS-CoV-2 RNA and point to the possibility that the emergence of ADAR-edited viral populations may influence virus fitness and infectivity.

Discussion ADAR is a multifaceted aspect of RNA editing that comprises the deamination of A residues to I, which is transcribed to G during RNA replication. A first aim of this study was to determine the extent and localization of potentially ADAR-related gene signatures, that is, where A is replaced by G, in the SARS-CoV-2 genome along with attempts to define the potential impact of A→G mutations on viral load and on the course of disease. In brief, we observed that samples collected in the early phase of the pandemic showed low frequency of A→G-mutated RNA residues in major (consensus) viral sequences, as reported by others (17, 23). However, residues with A→G substitutions were commonly detected in minor viral populations in which A→G was the most frequent mutation. An increased A→G mutation frequency was associated with low viral load and tended to increase during the course of infection in patients with severe disease and also increased with the degree of inflammation, as reflected by levels of CRP in blood. A second aim was to determine the extent of A→G mutation in viral RNA by analysis of publicly available SARS-CoV-2 consensus sequences that were recovered during the first 9 mo of the pandemic (in 2020). Analysis of >250,000 genomes revealed an increase of A→G substitutions in SARS-CoV-2 consensus strains during March to April of 2020 that lasted throughout the summer months, followed by a decline during autumn and winter. The observed maximal frequency of A→G mutation of 0.09% corresponds to ∼1.5 nt in the analyzed part of the genome (1,459 nt). Considering the representativeness of the A→G mutations in the analyzed segments, we estimated that ∼27 A→G RNA substitutions are present within each full-length SARS-CoV-2 genome. Substantial evidence supports that the observed A→G mutations are caused by ADAR1-mediated deamination. A→G substitutions were more prevalent in patients with higher CRP, indicating accumulating deamination of RNA that may be secondary to inflammation. This finding agrees with the observation that RNA deamination is associated with induced expression of interferon-stimulated genes (24) and supports that the interferon-inducible ADAR1p150 rather than random mutations executes the observed accumulation of A→G mutations. Also, analysis of serial samples showed that the frequency of A→G mutations in minor viral populations tended to increase during infection among ICU-admitted patients, which is coherent with the pronounced inflammation characteristic of severe COVID-19 (25⇓–27). The finding that A→G was the most frequent mutation in minor viral populations further supports that ADAR rather than error-prone virus replication is active in editing viral RNA. The latter finding was further supported by the finding that >95% of A→G mutations clustered in more than three mutations per 100 nt, which is a hallmark of ADAR1-induced deamination (28). These clusters were more than threefold more frequent than the ADAR deamination clusters observed in cellular RNAs in the absence of inflammation (28). A→G substitutions in viral RNA in samples recovered from patients in the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic were, with the exception of the D614G mutation, rare and largely confined to minor viral populations. However, SARS-CoV-2 variants with more-abundant A→G mutations gradually emerged in European consensus strains isolated during spring and summer of 2020, although to a limited extent. The finding of an association between A→G mutation abundance and low viral load in our original patient cohort agrees with the lower replication capacity previously observed for A→G mutated strains of the lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (29). We thus hypothesize that A→G mutated strains could only spread when a displacement by competing virus variants is low. Accordingly, strains carrying abundant A→G mutations may have become outnumbered at the onset of the second infection wave (16), although alternative mechanisms, including strain reversion, cannot be excluded. Interestingly, A→G substitutions in the SARS-CoV-2 genome in European consensus strains isolated during the summer of 2020 occurred almost exclusively at genomic sites that were associated with low viral load in the early-phase clinical samples. Results achieved in our initial patient cohort identified several sites of A→G substitution in minor viral populations within the RBD of the spike gene, three of which were located within the RBM that interacts with the ACE2 receptor (30), although critical amino acids for ACE2-interaction are located upstream (amino acids 422 to 491) (31). Nonetheless, structural changes leading to altered ACE binding appear possible, as structural data from other groups show that the altered amino acids are in contact with other amino acids of S1 (32) and as this mutated segment is in the vicinity of mutations found in the variants B.1.351, B.1.1.28 (E484K), and B.1.1.7 (N501Y) (22). A second peak of A→G substitutions was observed between amino acids 650 to 655, which is within most immunogenic epitopes (amino acids 553 to 684) determined by others (33), which may thus alter virus transmissibility (16) or lead to escape from adaptive immunity (34). Our study may thus have identified additional potential sites of mutation that may alter viral infectivity and immunogenicity. In conclusion, our findings imply 1) that A→G substitution in RNA residues, which likely reflects RNA deamination by ADAR, is the most commonly observed mutation in minor populations of SARS-CoV-2; 2) that these mutations are more commonly detected in patient samples with low viral load; and 3) that A→G mutations accumulate in the RBM region of S1. The finding that the prevalence of deaminated SARS-CoV-2 consensus strains shifted during phases of the COVID-19 pandemic merits further studies to clarify whether the kinetics of RNA deamination may determine infectivity and spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Materials and Methods Samples and Patient Data. Patients with PCR-verified SARS-CoV-2 infection with samples stored at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital Biobank from February 28 to March 31, 2020 were eligible for inclusion. Digital medical records were obtained from the central archive of Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Kungälv Hospital, and Norra Älvsborgs Länssjukhus and Uddevalla Hospital Group, Trollhättan, and accessed by the Melior program (Cerner). Patients were classified, according to disease severity, as mild (nonhospitalized or not receiving supplementary oxygen at hospital), moderate (hospitalized with supplementary oxygen), requiring admission to an intensive care unit (ICU), or dead from COVID-19. Comorbidities (present in 21 patients) included heart and coronary diseases, obesity, diabetes type 2, COPD, hypertension, and cancer. Fever was defined as a body temperature of ≥38 °C. There were 38 males and 31 females between the age of 1 and 97 y. Sixteen patients had fever at admission and 11 had a normal temperature, while, for 42 patients, these data were missing. CRP was documented for 36 patients (range 1 to 480 mg/L, median 103 mg/L), and the time between sampling and onset of symptoms was recorded for 31 patients (1 d to 16 d, median 4.5 d). In a subset of 24 samples, second and third samples were taken 1 d to 26 d after the first (median 4 d, average 5.5 d). SARS-CoV-2 PCR. RNA was extracted from nasopharyngeal samples using a total nucleic acid extraction kit on the MagnaPure LC 2.0 instrument (Roche Life Sciences). Detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA was performed using an in-house real-time PCR. Information about primers and reaction conditions are provided in SI Appendix, SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR. Amplification and Sequencing. RNA was extracted from nasopharyngeal samples using a total nucleic acid extraction kit on the MagnaPure LC 2.0 instrument (Roche Life Sciences). RNA was reversely transcribed using the SuperScript IV complementary DNA (cDNA) synthesis kit (Thermo Fisher). PCR was performed on cDNA using fusion primers targeting regions within the RdRp, exonuclease, spike, and envelope regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome (SI Appendix, Table S5). Fusion primers targeting RdRp, exonuclease, spike, and envelope of SARS-CoV-2 also contained adapters for Ion Torrent sequencing, and those were attached on amplicons in the same PCR. Barcoding PCR, to enable pooling of samples, was performed in the same reaction. Concentrations of barcoded DNA libraries from all samples were measured and adjusted to concentrations before pooling and Ion Torrent sequencing (35). Details are provided in SI Appendix, Pre-NGS Amplification and Pooling and NGS. Bioinformatics. Reads were imported to CLC genomics workbench (Qiagen) as fastq files, and reads were trimmed. Adapter sequences and barcodes were trimmed off automatically in the Ion Torrent server program (Thermo Fisher). The CLC Genomics Workbench Trim Reads tool (Qiagen) was used with standard settings for removal of common tags, short reads, and low-quality reads (minimum read length was 65 nt, and reads not passing trimming were discarded before mapping). Reads were mapped to the SARS-CoV-2 reference genome (GenBank acquisition number NC_045512) using CLC Genomics Workbench 11 Map reads to reference tool (Qiagen). Reads mapping results were exported as tsv files containing data of nucleotide coverage at each position of the reference genome. Reads mapped to the spike region were subject to in-depth single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) analysis and SNP haplotype calling using CliqueSNV, as previously described (20). Short reads settings were used, and all SNPs with a frequency of >0.05% of reads were considered. A→G changes belonging to the same haplotype of minor viral populations according to CliqueSNV were interpreted as an accumulation of A→G mutations in the viral subpopulation. Structural protein analysis was made using CoVSurver: Mutations Analysis program on GISAID. Sequences based on the Wuhan reference containing all A→G changes that were found in the RBD region were uploaded as fasta files, and nonsynonymous changes were detected and assessed concerning impact on ACE2 affinity and antibody evasion. Deamination and Mutation Analysis. Nucleotides were analyzed with >4,000 reads to ensure sufficient depth of sequencing sensitivity. Due to the technical limitations of Ion Torrent sequencing, we considered nucleotide changes only when abundant at ≥0.1% of the reads, which is twofold the technical error rate of this sequencing technique (35). These settings lead to underrepresentation of sites in samples in which less than 4,000 copies of SARS-CoV-2 genomes were present (>4.6 log 10 genome copies per swab). Ct was translated to approximate viral load stated as log 10 number of viral genome copies using the formula 14 − (Ct/3.3). ADAR1 deamination was assumed when A in the consensus sequence was mutated to G. To exclude non–ADAR1-mediated A→G mutations, which might be frequent at variable positions, we excluded positions in which A to C and A to T changes were more frequent. We further excluded A→G changes when occurring in >50% of the reads, assuming that G was present at the time of infection and not the result of ongoing disease. Statistics. Within the baseline cohort (n = 69), we stratified continuous variables by their median values. This dataset was then merged with the follow-up dataset containing deamination estimates and viral load measurements. Subsequent grouping of the follow-up samples (n = 19) by their viral load values reflected their baseline viral load stratification status. Comparison of distributions across the independent groups of continuous variables was performed with Mann–Whitney U test (two groups) and Kruskal–Wallis test (more than two groups). In the analysis of 387 genomic positions with A→G mutation and their relation to viral load, Benjamini–Hochberg was used to adjust P values. Differences across paired samples (repeated measurements) were evaluated with the Wilcoxon signed-rank test. Differences between the frequencies of categorical variables were compared using χ2 (more than five counts per cell) or Fisher’s exact test (five or fewer counts in ≥20% of cells). Correlation between deamination and viral load or number of deaths was evaluated using the Spearman method. Data handling, statistical analyses, and graphical representation were performed in R, version 4.0.3 (packages tidyverse, naniar, tableone and ggplot2) (36, 37) and in MS Excel. Distribution of A→G mutation and viral load of patient samples was visualized with function ggplot, method “loess.” Causal diagram analysis was performed with directed acyclic graph using tool for creating, editing, and analyzing causal diagrams [DAGitty, version 3.0 (38)]. Mining of the GISAID Database. A total of 288,247 complete SARS-CoV-2 genomes collected from humans until December 31, 2020 and submitted until February 2, 2021 were obtained from the GISAID database (available at https://gisaid.org) (39). The genomes were grouped by weeks of sampling (biweekly) and geographical location (Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, or Oceania). Out of all of the sequences, 186,616 were from Europe. A custom Python script was used to extract the four regions of interest from all genomes and to determine the percentage of A→G, A→C, and A→T changes per adenosine site at these regions compared to the original Wuhan sequence. The percentage of genomes with nucleotide changes at sites carrying A→G sites were plotted using GraphPad Prism (v7.04). Ethical Statement. The study was approved by the Swedish Ethical Review Board (application no. 2020-03276). Written informed consent was provided by all patients upon all sampling for SARS-CoV-2.

Data Availability Sequencing reads files (fastq files) for all patient samples were submitted to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) (BioProject accession PRJNA772935) and are accessible at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Traces/study/?acc=PRJNA772935 (40). Previously published data were used; consensus sequences obtained from GISAID are available at https://gisaid.org (39). All other study data are included in the article and/or SI Appendix.

Acknowledgments The study was financed by grants from the Swedish state under the agreement between the Swedish government and the county councils, the ALF-agreement (Grant ALFGBG-146611).