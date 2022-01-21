U of U Health will be conducting research on new contraceptive methods for men.





Salt Lake City (ABC4) – University of Utah scientists may ultimately be able to offer women, or rather their partners, who suffer from the common but often debilitating side effects of contraception. U of U Health has announced plans to test a new contraceptive gel for men. Previous research on this topic has led researchers to believe that hormone gels reduce sperm count in men. In other words, gel reduces the chances of a user having a child as a father without affecting libido. “In our society, women are primarily responsible for contraception because women are not necessarily men and must endure the results,” said one of the lead researchers in the study. David Turok, MD, MPH, Head of Family Planning, said. U of U Health Obstetrics and Gynecology. “This is a great opportunity for men to step up and play an active role in the development of new contraceptive methods. By doing this, they are investing in their partners for a better future for all of us. Can be shown. “

Say “no” to the boss who looks great: What is the key to retaining workers in the face of staff shortages?

Today, heterosexual and sexually active men want to minimize the risk of pregnancy for both themselves and their partners, but their options are limited. A new gel developed by the Population Council and the NIH Eunice Kennedy Schreiber National Institutes of Health and Human Development (NICHD) could help solve this problem by expanding contraceptive options, Turok said. increase. Gels are made up of two hormones — synthetic progesterone called nestron and alternative testosterone. Nestron’s function is to block the natural testosterone production in the testes and reduce sperm count. Replacement testosterone, on the other hand, helps maintain libido and other natural functions that depend on hormones. It is important to note that the gel is applied to the shoulders of men and the effect of the product can be restored over time. Scientists have invited a total of 12 couples to a two-year study that is part of a national Phase 2 clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. Participants do not have to be U of U Health patients, but there are some requirements. All participants must be healthy and 18-50 years old (male) or 18-34 years old (female).

All participants must be sexually active in a stable, monogamous relationship for at least the past year.

Not all participants have a history of infertility.

Females should have a regular menstrual cycle between 21 and 35 days.

Utah Education: The best public high school in Utah

Throughout the study, researchers track the effectiveness of the gel, the condition of hard-working men in applying the gel, and monitor sperm counts and testosterone levels in each man, while assessing the acceptability of the gel as a contraceptive method. To do. When starting the study, men are asked to apply the gel once a day. Couples are asked to use additional contraceptive methods during the first 4-6 months of the study to ensure that the gel is fully effective. After scientists notice a proper decrease in sperm count, the couple will continue for the next 12 months using hormone gel as the only form of contraception. After a year, men stop using the gel and the research team will continue to track sperm counts for at least 4 months after the study, or until they return to normal range. Couples who choose to participate in the full two-year survey will have the opportunity to receive benefits of up to $ 3,490. Click for more information on the survey here, Or click to inquire about participating in the survey here..

Super Bowl: Pepsi drops trailer for Super Bowl halftime show featuring all five performers



..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc4.com/news/u-of-u-health-set-to-conduct-study-of-new-birth-control-method-for-men/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos