Studies say COVID can affect the cerebrospinal fluid and cause a “brain fog.”





January 21, 2022-Small studies may help explain the cause “Forgetfulness,” Prolonged mental confusion has been reported in some people who have been infected with COVID. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco have discovered abnormalities in the cerebrospinal fluid (a clear, colorless fluid found in the brain and spinal cord) in 10 of 13 people infected with COVID and having thought problems. No abnormalities were seen in the four liquid samples from people who were infected with COVID and had no thought problems. The research team investigated 32 adults who recovered from COVID but did not require hospitalization, 22 of whom had cognitive symptoms. Annual clinical and translational neurology report.. All participants underwent a series of face-to-face cognitive tests and were scored using HIV-associated neurocognitive impairment (HAND) criteria. Participants with brain fog have problems such as “remembering recent events, coming up with names and words, staying focused, holding and manipulating information, and slowing down”. I did. Members of the UCSF Memory and Aging Center said at university news release. Seventeen participants agreed to analyze cerebrospinal fluid. Thirteen of them showed symptoms of brain fog. I drank water on average 10 months after the onset of COVID symptoms. Studies show that of the 13 participants with brain fog, 10 had cerebrospinal fluid abnormalities as seen in people with other infections. The anomaly included an increase in level protein It suggested inflammation And “presence of unexpected antibodies found in activated ones” Immune system“The news release said. These could be “turncoat” antibodies that attack the body itself, the researchers said. “The virus-stimulated immune system may be functioning in unintended pathological ways,” says Hellmuth. Cognitive impairment is also found in people infected with other viruses, such as: HIV, SARS, MERS, Hepatitis C, And Epstein-Barr, the researchers said. Participants with thinking problems include diabetes and High blood pressure, Vascular dementia, and medical history Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Participants who did not have thinking problems had on average less than one risk factor, the study said. Studies show that brain fog is often reported in COVID patients. Recently, 67% of 156 post-COVID patients in New York reported having thinking problems. Research limitations included the small sample size, and researchers sought further research on this topic.

