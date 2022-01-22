Six COVID-19 patients died on Thursday, Lee Health says 335 patients isolated in hospitals





FORT MYERS Six people died on Thursday during what Lee Health called the deadliest day for COVID-19 patients in 2022. The total number of deaths in 2022 from COVID-19 comes to 47. The hospital system said the omicron variant will lead to only mild symptoms for some, “but what we are seeing in our hospitals shows that we are dealing with a dangerous virus that puts the lives of vulnerable individuals at grave risk.” “In just 20 days this year, nearly 50 families in our community are mourning the loss of someone dear to them, and we mourn with them. We urge everyone to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others for as long as COVID-19 remains a threat, ”the hospital system said. As of Friday morning, there are 335 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).

Of those patients, eight of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

On Friday morning, the hospital census was at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity.

On Friday morning, the census in the intensive care unit was at 93% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 39 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

On Thursday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 926 patients. Before the current omicron surge, our emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.

On Thursday, Lee Convenient Care saw 364 patients, LCC locations were averaging about 360 patients per day before the omicron surge.

Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers. To access Lee Telehealth, download the Lee Health app or visit www.LeeTelehealth.org.

