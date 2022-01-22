Vaccines limit serious illness and death from COVID-19

Claim: CDC director says vaccines cannot prevent COVID-19 infection

As Omicron variants are skyrocketing around the world And the United States records the case number Near and 1 or more One million per day, the virus is urging the scientist Develop new treatments, Government officials Fight to control the spread.

The Biden administration continues to urge Americans to vaccinate, January 10 Facebook post Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, claims that the vaccine cannot prevent COVID-19 infection.Other sites share the same claim, with Valensky’s words. Interview with CNN August 2021.

“Our vaccine works very well,” Walensky told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview. But what they can’t do anymore is to prevent infection. “

Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for Fact Check Text Chat

Walensky said these words on CNN, but the first interview aired in early August rather than recently. It is true that vaccines cannot completely stop the infection, but experts say they reduce vaccines and reduce the chances of hospitalization and death. USA TODAY previously reported..

USA TODAY contacted the original contributor of the complaint for comment.

various website He writes about the same claim and collects thousands of interactions on Facebook.

The effectiveness of the vaccine depends on several factors

Walensky spokesman Kathleen Conley wrote in an email in August 2021 that the delta type was the predominant type in the United States when the interview was first conducted.

Experts at the time said it was clear that vaccines provided protection.

“Vaccines provide significant protection from” infection “(infection) and” spread “(infection), even against delta mutations. ” Akiko IwasakiA professor of immunobiology and molecular biology, cell biology, and developmental biology at Yale University told USA Today in November.

However, Conley said the data show that the vaccine is “less effective in preventing Delta infections and infections than other previous variants.” Omicron has proven to be even more difficult to contain.

According to December 19, 2021, the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna will continue to provide some protection against Omicron infections, while other vaccines such as Johnson & Johnson, China Farm, and AstraZeneca will. “There is almost no defense.” , Reporter New York Times..

Fact check:Comments from PCR test authors with no context on social media posts

Variants, vaccinations, and other factors other than booster status can also affect whether a person is infected with COVID-19.

Doctor David DaudiJohns Hopkins Bloomberg, an associate professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health, said it was difficult to briefly explain the subtle effects of the vaccine on infection.

Vaccines may protect you from temporary interactions with someone in a grocery store, but they can’t prevent infection from someone you live with and share the air for hours a day. ..

“It’s easy to misunderstand,” Daudi said. “If someone asks, does the vaccine prevent the infection, and if you have to answer yes or no, the answer is no, they are not a complete blockade, but the vaccine is to some extent against the infection. Do you provide protection for? The answer is yes. “

Vaccines still protect against serious illness

Vaccination does not provide complete protection against COVID-19 infection, but experts still encourage people to be vaccinated.

According to Conley, COVID-19 vaccination remains effective against virus-induced hospitalizations and deaths. Obtaining boosters further reduces these risks, and the CDC continues to recommend vaccines and boosters to Americans.

Fact check:False allegations that Australian politicians forged his booster shots

Doctor Chris BaylorA professor of public health and human rights at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said that neither the mRNA vaccine nor the J & J vaccine was designed to completely prevent infection.

When dealing with viruses that enter the body through the nose and mouth, he said, it is “very difficult” to prevent infection with the injected vaccine. Instead, vaccine trials were designed to study reductions in serious illness, hospitalization, and mortality. All three vaccines were very effective in this measure, Baylor said.

“Well, people who say why I take it if it doesn’t prevent me from getting infected?” Baylor said. “It’s important to remember that COVID-19 infections can be fatal, from completely asymptomatic to cold-like and flu-like symptoms of the head. Therefore, what the vaccine does dramatically increases the likelihood of mild infections, and it is very important. “

A CDC study released on January 21st Pfizer booster shots shown-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were 90% effective in preventing hospitalization with the Omicron mutant.

Our rating: No context

The claim that the vaccine cannot prevent COVID-19 infection is rated as MISSING CONTEXT because it can be misleading without additional information. Vaccines do not provide 100% protection against COVID-19 infection, but they can still partially protect against infection. Vaccines continue to be effective in protecting against serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19.

Our Fact Check Source:

Thank you for supporting our journalism.You can do it Subscribe to our print, ad-free app or replica of your electronic newspaper here.

Our fact checking work is partially supported by a grant from Facebook.