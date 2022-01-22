Health
Vaccines limit serious illness and death from COVID-19
Claim: CDC director says vaccines cannot prevent COVID-19 infection
As Omicron variants are skyrocketing around the world And the United States records the case number Near and 1 or more One million per day, the virus is urging the scientist Develop new treatments, Government officials Fight to control the spread.
The Biden administration continues to urge Americans to vaccinate, January 10 Facebook post Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, claims that the vaccine cannot prevent COVID-19 infection.Other sites share the same claim, with Valensky’s words. Interview with CNN August 2021.
“Our vaccine works very well,” Walensky told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview. But what they can’t do anymore is to prevent infection. “
Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for Fact Check Text Chat
Walensky said these words on CNN, but the first interview aired in early August rather than recently. It is true that vaccines cannot completely stop the infection, but experts say they reduce vaccines and reduce the chances of hospitalization and death. USA TODAY previously reported..
USA TODAY contacted the original contributor of the complaint for comment.
various website He writes about the same claim and collects thousands of interactions on Facebook.
The effectiveness of the vaccine depends on several factors
Walensky spokesman Kathleen Conley wrote in an email in August 2021 that the delta type was the predominant type in the United States when the interview was first conducted.
Experts at the time said it was clear that vaccines provided protection.
“Vaccines provide significant protection from” infection “(infection) and” spread “(infection), even against delta mutations. ” Akiko IwasakiA professor of immunobiology and molecular biology, cell biology, and developmental biology at Yale University told USA Today in November.
However, Conley said the data show that the vaccine is “less effective in preventing Delta infections and infections than other previous variants.” Omicron has proven to be even more difficult to contain.
According to December 19, 2021, the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna will continue to provide some protection against Omicron infections, while other vaccines such as Johnson & Johnson, China Farm, and AstraZeneca will. “There is almost no defense.” , Reporter New York Times..
Fact check:Comments from PCR test authors with no context on social media posts
Variants, vaccinations, and other factors other than booster status can also affect whether a person is infected with COVID-19.
Doctor David DaudiJohns Hopkins Bloomberg, an associate professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health, said it was difficult to briefly explain the subtle effects of the vaccine on infection.
Vaccines may protect you from temporary interactions with someone in a grocery store, but they can’t prevent infection from someone you live with and share the air for hours a day. ..
“It’s easy to misunderstand,” Daudi said. “If someone asks, does the vaccine prevent the infection, and if you have to answer yes or no, the answer is no, they are not a complete blockade, but the vaccine is to some extent against the infection. Do you provide protection for? The answer is yes. “
Vaccines still protect against serious illness
Vaccination does not provide complete protection against COVID-19 infection, but experts still encourage people to be vaccinated.
According to Conley, COVID-19 vaccination remains effective against virus-induced hospitalizations and deaths. Obtaining boosters further reduces these risks, and the CDC continues to recommend vaccines and boosters to Americans.
Fact check:False allegations that Australian politicians forged his booster shots
Doctor Chris BaylorA professor of public health and human rights at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said that neither the mRNA vaccine nor the J & J vaccine was designed to completely prevent infection.
When dealing with viruses that enter the body through the nose and mouth, he said, it is “very difficult” to prevent infection with the injected vaccine. Instead, vaccine trials were designed to study reductions in serious illness, hospitalization, and mortality. All three vaccines were very effective in this measure, Baylor said.
“Well, people who say why I take it if it doesn’t prevent me from getting infected?” Baylor said. “It’s important to remember that COVID-19 infections can be fatal, from completely asymptomatic to cold-like and flu-like symptoms of the head. Therefore, what the vaccine does dramatically increases the likelihood of mild infections, and it is very important. “
A CDC study released on January 21st Pfizer booster shots shown-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were 90% effective in preventing hospitalization with the Omicron mutant.
Our rating: No context
The claim that the vaccine cannot prevent COVID-19 infection is rated as MISSING CONTEXT because it can be misleading without additional information. Vaccines do not provide 100% protection against COVID-19 infection, but they can still partially protect against infection. Vaccines continue to be effective in protecting against serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19.
Our Fact Check Source:
- USA TODAY, November 17, 2021 Fact check: Vaccine prevents COVID-19 infection and spread
- USA TODAY, January 21st Booster shots are 90% effective in preventing hospitalization of Omicron, and CDC data show that: COVID-19 update
- USA TODAY, January 9th Is the Omicron Surge nearing the end?Your question about Omicron has been answered
- USA TODAY, January 10th US COVID-19 Map: Case and Death Tracking
- USA TODAY, January 11th Omicron of the crosshairs
- USA TODAY, January 11th Breakthrough infections in New York increase 7-fold, but unvaccinated are 13-fold more likely to get hospital infections: COVID-19 updates
- CNN, August 6, 2021 According to the CDC chief, anyone who has been fully vaccinated with a breakthrough infection of Covid-19 can be infected with the virus.
- Kathleen Conley, January 11th, Email Exchange with USA Today
- The New York Times, December 19, 2021 Most of the world’s vaccines will not be able to prevent infection from Omicron
- NBC Chicago, January 10th Which vaccine is best for Omicron?What we know as Pfizer, Moderna prepares a new shot
- Doctor David Daudi, January 11, telephone conversation with USA TODAY
- DoctorChris Baylor, January 11, telephone conversation with USA TODAY
Thank you for supporting our journalism.You can do it Subscribe to our print, ad-free app or replica of your electronic newspaper here.
Our fact checking work is partially supported by a grant from Facebook.
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2022/01/21/fact-check-vaccines-limit-serious-illness-and-death-covid-19/9185671002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022