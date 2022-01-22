Health
Mild Omicron COVID-19 infection that causes long-term fatigue as experts warn against “pushing through”
Last year, 28-year-old Morgan Cherry worked long hours, went to the gym six days a week and played sports.
But when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Christmas day, everything was put on hold.
Key Point:
- According to experts, if you have a severe seizure, the symptoms of COVID are more likely to persist.
- However, researchers in the United States have found that patients with mild COVID-19 develop long-term COVID.
- Experts suggest that “pushing through” a COVID can result in a long COVID, even if it is mild.
Initially, Mr. Cherry, who was double vaccinated, had only mild symptoms, and a young lawyer seemed to have less problems with the virus.
“As Christmas day progressed, I felt better and better,” he said.
“When I woke up on Boxing Day, I felt better and the next day I was almost normal.”
Three days later, the only symptom that Cherry felt was fatigue.
But almost four weeks later, that fatigue remained. And that means he still can’t regain his old life.
“It’s still a lot of days. [where I’m] I’m tired more than I usually feel. “
He often cancels his sporting efforts, reduces gyms, and goes to bed by 8 pm.
“You have heard and read everything about this long COVID,” he said.
“The longer this fatigue and lethargy, the more you start thinking.’Oh, will I be one of the unlucky people who will be a long COVID?'”
When Over 1 million Australians have been infected since the start of the Omicron subspecies waveThere are many people like Cherry.
Professor Kristine Macartney said people in Morgan’s situation should not be so worried.
“Generally speaking, if you still have symptoms, such as a few weeks after you get infected, you need to be aware that the symptoms tend to go away over time,” says Professor Macartney. I am saying.
However, she said that those with prolonged symptoms need to pay special attention and check in to their health care provider.
“Obviously, we’ve seen a lot of COVID infections in the community right now,” she said.
“And most people just have to [ensure] They are doing everything they do to be healthy, such as eating well, sleeping well, and gradually returning to exercise. “
Will Omicron leave a legacy?
Long COVID is defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a symptom that lasts at least 4 weeks after being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
Estimates are different, However, studies done on previous variants — Before the arrival of Omicron — It suggests that 10-30% of people infected with COVID-19 may have symptoms that last for more than 4 weeks.
If that applies to the Omicron variant, we can see hundreds of thousands of people in Australia experiencing persistent symptoms and long COVID.
But Professor McCartney said he hopes it’s not too bad.
Vaccination reduces the severity of COVID-19. This means the Australian population. This week’s double vaccination rate is 78% — According to Professor Macartney, there may be some protection from long COVIDs.
And she said that the tendency of Omicron variants to cause less severe illnesses should also help.
“We hope to reduce the number of cases of long COVID, especially those of really significant long COVID with substantive symptoms that last for months.”
Many infections mean many long COVID cases
David Putrino is an Australian neuroscientist who leads several long COVID rehabilitation clinics at Mount Sinai Health System in New York.
He is far less optimistic about what Australia is facing when the waves of Omicron subside.
His clinic has treated hundreds of patients with mild COVID-19 who later developed long COVID.
“What we’ve seen many times is that the severity of an acute illness does not predict who will be infected with a very severe and long-term COVID,” he said.
And even though vaccination and less serious variants reduce the proportion of people who get long COVIDs, the very high number of infections Australia is currently facing means that many people have long COVIDs. Professor Putrino added that it means getting.
Nancy Baxter, a public health expert at the University of Melbourne, agreed.
“Hopefully, with milder illness, fewer people will have a longer COVID,” Baxter said.
“But we know that in previous variants, even mild illnesses were at risk of developing it.
“”[And] If you are infected 10 or 100 times more people, you may see a much longer COVID than other variants. “
“It was a struggle”
Professor Putrino said people should rest when needed, rather than trying to get over their illness.
“There is a new study of being infected with COVID and trying to break through if you don’t get enough rest, which also predicts that people will be infected with COVID for a long time,” he said.
Clinics like him are beginning to find ways to help people with long COVIDs, he said. Treatment includes retraining the brain network, breathing techniques, and techniques for coping with extreme fatigue.
Professor Putrino said rehabilitation can be a daunting task.
Morgan Cherry wants him on the road to recovery, and his fatigue is not a bad case for long COVID.
“Probably returned to 90 percent within a few days of a positive test,” he said.
“So it was really hard to get back that I lost 10 percent of the normality I’m still trying to get back.”
