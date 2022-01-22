Connect with us

Health

Mild Omicron COVID-19 infection that causes long-term fatigue as experts warn against “pushing through”

Last year, 28-year-old Morgan Cherry worked long hours, went to the gym six days a week and played sports.

But when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Christmas day, everything was put on hold.

Initially, Mr. Cherry, who was double vaccinated, had only mild symptoms, and a young lawyer seemed to have less problems with the virus.

“As Christmas day progressed, I felt better and better,” he said.

“When I woke up on Boxing Day, I felt better and the next day I was almost normal.”

Three days later, the only symptom that Cherry felt was fatigue.

But almost four weeks later, that fatigue remained. And that means he still can’t regain his old life.

“It’s still a lot of days. [where I’m] I’m tired more than I usually feel. “

He often cancels his sporting efforts, reduces gyms, and goes to bed by 8 pm.

Four people in white shirts posing after the marathon
Morgan Cherry (second from left) was exercising regularly before being infected with COVID-19. ((((supply).

“You have heard and read everything about this long COVID,” he said.

“The longer this fatigue and lethargy, the more you start thinking.’Oh, will I be one of the unlucky people who will be a long COVID?'”

When Over 1 million Australians have been infected since the start of the Omicron subspecies waveThere are many people like Cherry.

Professor Kristine Macartney said people in Morgan’s situation should not be so worried.

Female in front of plain gray background.
Professor Kristine Macartney is responsible for the National Center for Immunization Research and Surveillance.((((NCIRS provided).

“Generally speaking, if you still have symptoms, such as a few weeks after you get infected, you need to be aware that the symptoms tend to go away over time,” says Professor Macartney. I am saying.

However, she said that those with prolonged symptoms need to pay special attention and check in to their health care provider.

“Obviously, we’ve seen a lot of COVID infections in the community right now,” she said.

“And most people just have to [ensure] They are doing everything they do to be healthy, such as eating well, sleeping well, and gradually returning to exercise. “

Will Omicron leave a legacy?

Long COVID is defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a symptom that lasts at least 4 weeks after being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Estimates are different, However, studies done on previous variants — Before the arrival of Omicron — It suggests that 10-30% of people infected with COVID-19 may have symptoms that last for more than 4 weeks.

If that applies to the Omicron variant, we can see hundreds of thousands of people in Australia experiencing persistent symptoms and long COVID.

..

