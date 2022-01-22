Find out where adults and children can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Muskegon County





Muskegon County, Michigan – Ongoing clinics have easy access to COVID vaccines or boosters in Muskegon County, including children. Vaccine clinics are held daily and are mostly walk-in-based. Vaccination is free. Children over the age of 5 are eligible for injections, but children between the ages of 5 and 17 must be given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. We also recommend that everyone over the age of 12 also take a booster shot. Those who are initially vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will have to wait 5 months to get either the Pfizer or the Moderna booster. People who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson will have to wait two months before getting a booster. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pfizer and Modana boosters are “favorable.” Related: Is it inevitable to get COVID in Michigan with the proliferation of Omicrons? Walk-in clinics in Muskegon County include: -GE Aviation, 2140 Latimer Drive. The walk-in clinic is open from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Mondays and from 8 am to 1:30 pm on Wednesdays. People over the age of 12 are welcome. The clinic will be closed on January 31st. -Christ Temple Church, 412 E. Sherman Boulevard in Muskegon Heights. Walk-in clinics are Monday 10 am-4pm, Tuesday 10 am-5pm, and Thursday noon-7pm. People over 5 years old are welcome. To make a reservation, please call 1-888-535-6136. –Hackley Community Care, 1675 Leahy Street Suite 201, Monday-Friday 8am-4pm. Vaccines are available to people over 5 years old. -Hackley Community Care, Muskellunge Gon Heights 2700 Baker Street, Monday-Friday 8 am-4pm. Vaccines are available to people over 5 years old. -Muskellunge Teen Heath Center, 80 W. Muskellunge Gon Avenue, Monday-Thursday. Pfizer vaccine available to people over 5 years old.The clinic is closed from 12:30 to 1pm -Oak Ridge Teen Health Center, 251S. Wolf Lake Road. Pfizer vaccine available to people over 5 years old.The clinic is closed from 12:30 to 1pm Reservation required: -Muskellunge Family Care, 2201S. Getty Street. If you are over 5 years old, please call 231-737-1838 from 8am to 4pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. -Norton Shores over 5 years old, Mercy Health Pharmacy on 3570 Henry Street. Call or click 231-672-7820 here Make a reservation. -The Lakes for ages 5 and up, Mercy Health Pharmacy on 6401 Prairie Street. Call or click 231-672-7821 here Make a reservation. -Mercy Health North Muskegon Pharmacy, 2006 Holton Road, 18+. Call or click 231-672-7824 here Make a reservation. Pharmacies in some regions also offer COVID vaccines on a carry-on or appointment basis. They include Meijer, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, CVS (including Target), Rite Aid, Hometown and Watkins pharmacies. For more information on vaccine availability in your area, please check the following: www.vaccines.gov/search also maskupmuskegon.org/vaccineinfo.. Even with MLive Muskegon STEM Program, Donation Center for Basic Needs in the Netherlands Receives Grant Recreational marijuana pharmacies are coming to Whitehall soon White cloud resident died in an accident

