CT researchers develop wearable clips to detect COVID-19 exposure – NBC Connecticut





Connecticut researchers have developed a technique that can determine exposure to COVID-19 by simply adding a small device to clothing. This is a “fresh air clip” that can be worn in high-risk environments to determine if there is SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the nearby air. Krystal Pollitt of the Graduate School of Public Health helped create the device. Dan Corcoran of NBC Connecticut talked to her about the details and how it works. crystal: “There is a polymer film inside the clip itself, where it collects the virus that exists in the air SARS-CoV-2, in the form of droplets, or as an aerosol. When a person wears the device, they collect it. In the lab, you can use PCR tests to see if you are exposed to SARS-CoV-2. “ When: “Do you need something like this? Does this really help reduce the spread of COVID-19?” crystal: “I hope it can be done. Therefore, this device is COVID positive, can be asymptomatic, and is very high risk environment that may be excreted when coughing. I think it helps. I breathe and talk. This warns people if they are in the same place or near that person. “ When: “What do we know about how accurate this is?” crystal: “We have done extensive testing with this device. We installed it in the ICU room of Yale New Haven Hospital to confirm that it can be used to detect SARS-CoV-2 in the air. We also conducted extensive laboratory tests, which we can use to simulate indoor environments, determine how quickly viruses are taken up by devices, and allow us to estimate air levels. “ When: “Is this device something people can buy and are there any plans to distribute it to the masses?” crystal: “That’s exactly what we’re investigating. Our top priority was that it worked and was familiar with the findings. And now we’re how to expand its use. I’m investigating. “ Kathryn Rabianca is a nursing student who is a bartender of Figaro’s restaurant in Enfield. She says she’s heard about the device and believes it helps reduce transmissions, especially where she works. “I think it’s definitely great that they are making this technology,” Rabianca said. “I think early detection is important for everything, not just COVID,” she continued. “I definitely wear it, especially when I’m at school.” Almost two years after the pandemic, the restaurant is still adjusting on the spot. “It’s completely different and everything has changed. It used to be always stable, but today it’s not the same.” Despite the ups and downs of the business, Nolasco said he is dedicated to ensuring the safety of workers and customers and has prepared some clips just in case. “I think it’s great for employees, customers, and everyone,” Norasco said. “We have to be careful about what we are doing.”

