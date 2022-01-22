US Coronavirus: Covid-19 hospitalizations are declining in the northeast, but increasing in other parts of the country





Covid-19 hospitalizations in the northeast peaked about a week ago, then declined by about 11%, and also slightly (about 6%) in the Midwest, as cases appear to have peaked. Did. Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. And the new Covid-19 hospitalizations are starting to decline nationwide, indicating that the total number of hospitalizations in all regions of the country may soon begin to decline.

Agency data includes both patients admitted for Covid-19 complications and patients who may have been admitted for something else but tested positive for Covid-19. increase. This applies to the entire pandemic, but the proportion of patients in each category may change over time.

“All current data show very promising trends, and many of the key health indicators have consistently dropped significantly,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “But we’re not out of the woods. We can achieve a significant drop in metrics and they continue to drop, but they’re still much higher and where they’re needed.”

Also this week, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced that the state is declining hospitalizations for Covid-19, ICU and ventilator usage, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is also reducing cases and hospitalizations. Said.

And in New York, the state’s “positive rate is in the single digits,” Governor Kathy Hokul said on Friday for the first time since December 20th. But in other parts of the country, another picture. Hospitalizations for Covid-19 have increased by about 15% in the west over the past week and by about 6% in the south. Many hospitals were growing thinly due to a surge in patients and a serious shortage of staff. In North Carolina, health officials Omicron variant “Sending a record number of people” to hospitals, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and North Carolina’s emergency management called for federal support for the Charlotte area on Friday to support a stressful hospital system. did.and news release, Health officials said hospitalizations could increase further this month. Officials said the majority of people hospitalized with the virus were not vaccinated. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announcement On Friday, Covid-19’s hospitalization increased to a record 1,658, but he said, “I’m hoping for a reduction in cases.”In West Virginia, there is a Covid-19 hospitalization Continue to rise , Governor Jim. Justice urged residents to get vaccines and boosters, saying that not doing so was a “real mistake.” “By vaccination and boosting, you can stack decks to keep you away from the hospital. I’m alive proof.” Said Judge who tested positive for the virus earlier this month .. Answered your coronavirus question The CDC emphasizes “pivot” in the language of vaccination As the highly contagious variant of Omicron continues to spread, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to “pivot” the language around the meaning of being fully vaccinated, Rochelle Warren said. The ski director said at a briefing at the White House on Friday. However, the director stopped saying that the definition of what was completely vaccinated needed to be changed, and instead focused on what it means to be “up-to-date” about Covid-19 vaccination. I did. Fully vaccinated people who are eligible for a booster vaccine but have not been boosted are not considered “up-to-date” with respect to their vaccination, Walensky said. “What we’re really working on is pivoting the language and keeping the COVID-19 vaccine as up-to-date as possible personally for everyone, based on when the last vaccine was available. That’s what Walensky says. “So, importantly, now we are pivoting our language. We really want to make sure people are up to date,” she added. Talking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the CDC has not updated its definition of “fully vaccinated.” “It’s almost a matter of semantics,” Forch said, pointing out that terms can confuse people. “One of the things we’re talking about purely from a public health perspective isn’t defining whether you need someone, but how well you’re protected,” said the United States. Fauci, an infectious disease expert, said. .. According to the CDC, about 63.3% of the US population is fully vaccinated. data. Of those people, only about 39.5% received booster shots. Follow Covid-19 vaccination New research has a strong discussion of boosters three New large-scale study from CDC Emphasize the importance of getting a booster. According to a CDC study that examined about 88,000 hospitalizations in 10 states, obtaining a boost was 90% effective in preventing hospitalization during the December and January periods when Omicron was the predominant mutant. did. By comparison, taking a second shot was 57% effective at least 6 months after the second shot. According to a study that surveyed more than 200,000 visits in 10 states, getting a boost was 82% effective in preventing visits to emergency rooms and emergency care centers. By comparison, taking a second shot was only 38% effective in preventing those visits at least 6 months after the second shot. The study was published Friday in a weekly report on CDC morbidity and mortality. A second study published at the same location concludes that people with three shots are less likely to be infected with Omicron. And a third study, published in the medical journal JAMA, showed that boosters could prevent people from becoming infected with Omicron. “I think this is really the third dose that gives you solid, best protection,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a longtime CDC vaccine adviser who was not involved in the study.

CNN’s Mirna Alsharif, Deidre McPhillips, Katherine Dillinger, and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/22/health/us-coronavirus-saturday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos