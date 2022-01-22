Health
COVID and children: headaches, illness-related mental states
New research from the United States has been discovered 44 percent The proportion of children hospitalized with COVID-19 develops neurological symptoms, most commonly headaches and changes in mental status.
The study, led by a pediatrician at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, found that these children were more likely to require intensive care than those who did not experience the same symptoms.
In this study, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is young through acute illness, where symptomatic illness develops immediately after infection, and an inflammatory condition called MIS-C or pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome. We investigated how it affects patients. , Can occur weeks after removing the virus.
Preliminary findings were published in the journal Child Neurology And the Pediatrics Division of the Global Consortium on Neurological Dysfunction of COVID-19, or GCS-, an international group working to understand how COVID-19 affects the brain and nervous system. The first person to come from NeuroCOVID.
“Thankfully, child mortality is low in both acute SARS-CoV-2 and MIS-C,” said Erica, pediatric intensivist and lead author, associate professor of emergency medicine and pediatrics. Dr. Fink said in a news release.
“But this study shows that the frequency of neurological symptoms is high. These symptoms are not always recorded in medical records or are not evaluable, so what we actually found. May be higher than, for example, a baby has a headache. “
The research paper does not point to a particular variant as the cause. And, despite the timeline, researchers note that the effects of Delta are rarely included in the study.
Children
The study included children under the age of 18 who were hospitalized for a positive COVID-related condition or clinical diagnosis between January 2020 and April 2021.
The researchers investigated the symptoms of 1,493 children, primarily with the help of 30 pediatric critical care centers around the world, mainly in North America.
Their median age was 8 years and 47% were female. 42% were white, 28% were black, and 37% were Latin or Hispanic.
Most patients were hospitalized between July and December 2020, with 58% pre-existing. The most common of these were the respiratory and nervous systems, with 20 percent each.
Symptoms
Of all the children who participated in the study, 44% had at least one neurological sign or symptom.
Headaches and acute encephalopathy, or changes in mental status, were the most common among children, at 21% and 16%, respectively.
Other less common symptoms include seizures (8%), anosmia or loss of smell (4%), ageusia or loss of taste (3.6%), meningitis or encephalitis (1.3%) and stroke ( 0.9%) is included.
In total, 86% of children were diagnosed with acute illness and 14% were diagnosed with MIS-C.
Ultimately, neurological conditions were more common in children with MIS-C than in children with acute illness. Children with MIS-C were also more likely to have more than one neurological sign.
Children with SARS-CoV-2 related illnesses and pre-existing neurological conditions were almost 3.5 times more likely to develop neurological symptoms than children without pre-existing neurological conditions.
Children with MIS-C were also more than twice as likely to exhibit neurological symptoms as children with acute illness — researchers need more research, partly due to hyperinflammation. It states that it may be.
Metabolic disorders such as type 1 diabetes were also associated with the neurological status of children with acute COVID-19.
The most common non-neurological symptoms reported were fever (64%), cough (36%), and loss of appetite (29%).
Follow-up work
Researchers state that neurological conditions were recorded only if they were in medical records.
Similarly, symptoms such as encephalopathy can appear differently depending on age and developmental stage. That is, the results may be over or underreported.
Some patients in the acute illness group were hospitalized for other reasons and were found to be COVID-19 positive by testing policy. Asymptomatic children with neurological conditions may also not have been tested for SARS-CoV-2.
Researchers add that in children already suffering from an acute neurological disorder, it was not possible to determine whether the presented neurological symptoms were due to the disorder or COVID-19.
“Another long-term goal of this study is to build a database that tracks neurological symptoms over time, not only for SARS-CoV-2, but for other types of infections,” Fink said. Mr. says.
“Some countries have excellent databases that allow easy tracking and comparison of hospitalized children, but the United States does not have such resources.”
..
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/headache-change-in-mental-status-linked-to-covid-hospitalization-in-children-study-finds-1.5750136
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
