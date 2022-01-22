Philadelphia Vaccine Obligation for City Officials Delayed in Labor Disputes

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration Vaccine obligation postponed indefinitely Philadelphia is far behind other cities, which have been on duty for months, for the city’s 22,000 members, due to an unresolved labor dispute over its implementation.

The policy announced in November was to come into effect on January 14. However, each of the city’s four major unions sought a separate agreement with the government on how to manage vaccine obligations and postponed implementation until a labor dispute arose. Solution.

The obligation requires workers to show evidence of vaccination or to obtain an exemption for religious or medical reasons. Otherwise, the workers will be on unpaid leave for two weeks and if they do not start vaccination by the end of that period, they will be dismissed.

The first collective bargaining agreement on delegation with the District Council 33 of the United States, County and Municipal Employees’ Federation, which represents the city’s 9,500 blue-collar city workers, was followed by the start of delegation of members by other unions. If the deadline for implementation is secured, it will be postponed.

The next agreement with AFSCME’s 3,700 White-collar District Council 47 included a start date of 24 January.

However, the 6,500-member Police Lodge 5 Fraternal Order and the 2,600-member International Association of Fire Fighters Local 22 called for an arbitration panel to counteract concerns about the policy.

The government announced on Friday that the delegation would be postponed until the FOP arbitration award was issued. This said the city is expected “in the coming weeks”.

The mayor’s office estimates that police and fire departments are the two most unvaccinated city agencies, with 61% to 70% of workers being vaccinated.

The city’s 3,300 nonunion employees have been subject to vaccination mandates since December, and the city is 99% compliant with the rules, the mayor’s office said.

Due to recent delays, Philadelphia is even behind the big cities that are already driving workers into jabs.

New York City’s vaccination obligations for city officials have been in force since November, and the newly appointed Mayor Eric Adams said He said he might add booster shots In addition to existing requirements.Chicago Delegation The activity started in October and started in Los Angeles in December.

In other cities, pressure from anti-mandate activists and more aggressive resistance were seen in a series of proceedings against President Joe Biden’s administration over federal vaccine guidelines.

Texas keeps State-wide ban Mandatory vaccines for local governments and private companies. Phoenix officials tried to inoculate the labor force by mid-January, Withdraw campaign In pushback.

Philadelphia is not the only municipality where local governments and trade unions are split over vaccines.In Columbus, Ohio, labor groups Suspended the city’s attempt Pushing vaccines into the workforce.

Enforcement remains a problem even in cities that offer vaccination and testing options. Since September, Houston has booked “vax or test” requirements for city workers, and compliance rates vary widely between departments. According to local NPR affiliates..

Immunization rates also vary by sector in Philadelphia.City as of Wednesday Most departments reported I received 71% to 100% vaccination. Only police and fire departments were ranked below 70%.

Meanwhile, the Omicron wave triggered an ongoing trigger. Interruption of city services due to absence of virus-related employees.. A shortage of staff has delayed the collection of garbage trucks, and one day this month, absenteeism could make more than one-fifth of the garbage trucks unusable, making police staffing difficult. ..

Even if new coronavirus cases begin to decline this weekThe impact of the surge on the workforce will probably last for a few more weeks.