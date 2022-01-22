Florida’s Omicron infections decrease and COVID deaths increase

Omicron waves may have finally peaked in Florida, but the high death toll of infectious variants is now apparent.

The state recorded 605 deaths last week. This is the highest weekly death toll since the end of the delta wave in November. Approximately 1,300 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the last three weeks. There may be many more.

University of Florida Researcher Emerging Pathogen Research Institute It is estimated that Omicron waves can have fatal consequences of about one-third of Delta waves, but it still means that nearly 8,000 Florida people can die from this variant. .. The total death toll in the state is currently 63,763.

This week showed the first decline in the spread of Omicrons across Florida. The state reported 289,204 COVID-19 cases from January 14th to 20th. Weekly report Released on Friday. This is a 33 percent reduction from the case load reported last week. This is a pattern similar to the infection curves in South Africa and the United Kingdom, where cases reached amazing heights before they declined rapidly.

However, the state recorded an average of 41,300 infections per day during that period, exceeding the daily peak of the delta wave.Florida infection rate is not yet Double height As with previous pandemic waves, the actual number of infections is Probably higher.. According to experts, this is because home test kits have not been tracked and test resources have not kept up with the scale of the virus’s spread. These resources are also scarce in areas with high infection rates.

Florida has recorded 1.6 million cases since the state’s first Omicron patient was identified on December 7. This means 30% of the 5.3 million COVID-19 infections recorded by the state in a pandemic of about 23 months that occurred in the last 6 weeks.

The infection is starting to fade, but fallout from the Omicron wave will be felt in the coming weeks.

“The biggest problem is expanding the population of people who can be infected with Omicron,” said Michael Ten, an immunologist at the University of South Florida.

The Omicron variant is less serious, but the number of infections is so high, especially in vaccinated and boosted people, that many Florida people are admitted to hospitals and many are infected with the virus. There is likely to be.

Florida hospitals remained tense under the pressure of a new COVID-19 infection. Also, it can take several weeks before a severe infection becomes fatal.

Hospitalizations declined slightly last week, from 14,523 to 13,737 confirmed COVID-19 admissions last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalization during the Omicron wave is higher than at any point in the pandemic, except for the peak of the delta wave in August.

Nearly one in four adults in state hospitals was positive as of Friday, up from less than 3% in early December.

Despite the surprisingly high hospitalization rates, total hospitalizations are not increasing at the same rate, suggesting that inpatients are staying for shorter periods of time.

The proportion of infected patients requiring intensive care (15% as of Friday) is well below the wave of previous infections. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, one-third of COVID-19 patients were in the ICU during the delta wave.

“The proportion of ICUs and ventilators is small, but keep in mind that the total number (of hospitalizations) is huge.”

According to experts, the best way to prevent a serious infection is to vaccinate and boost it. New data released by the CDC on Friday show that unvaccinated adults aged 65 and over infected with COVID-19 are 49 times more likely to be hospitalized than adults with booster immunization. It has been.

However, vaccines and boosters have proven effective in preventing serious illness and death from Omicron, but few people in Florida seek their protection. Approximately 93,000 Florida residents received their first or second vaccination last week, according to state data. This is the lowest number since vaccination began in December 2020. Last week, an additional 116,000 people were added.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at hospitals in the Tampa Bay area is still high.

As of Friday, BayCare reported 880 patients across 14 acute care hospitals in the Tampa Bay area. This is 40 people over a week ago. Most of them have not been vaccinated, said spokesman Vjollca Hysenlika.

Tampa General Hospital reported eight 186 COVID-19 patients more than a week ago. 49 of them are in the intensive care unit.

HCA Healthcare West Florida Division officials said Thursday that the recent surge in hospital admissions at 15 hospitals may have slowed.

“The inpatient census is stable and we’re a little depressed today,” said Sebastian Strom, chief medical officer of the department. “Probably peaked.”

HCA officials declined to quote patient numbers, but said hospitalization between the first summer of the 2020 pandemic and the infectious wave around January 2021 was equivalent to the Omicron surge.

The highly contagious nature of Omicron casts additional complexity. Many patients were already hospitalized for other reasons, Strom said.

Also, the number of hospital staff infected with the virus, which has shown that vaccine protection can be circumvented, is struggling with staffing. Even when hospital staff showed no symptoms, Strom said they still had to take a break from work to avoid the spread of the infection.

“It was a very serious tension,” he said. “Our workforce reflects the outpatient community. Many of them quit their jobs in a short period of time due to the surge in health care workers who were exposed or sick.”

•••

•••

