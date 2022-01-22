Florida’s coronavirus deaths surge to 605 rise in week but cases’ down 48.7% to 288,638

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida’s state weekly coronavirus report was a mixture of good and bad news. Deaths rose in one week from 470 to 605, the most since early November, but three other key indicators are slowing amid the omicron variant: cases’ rise declined 48.7% to 288,638, the first decrease since late November with 38,614 reported most recently, the positivity rate dropped to 26.8% from a record 29.3% with Palm Beach County declining to 24.3%, still way above 5.0% target.

And hospitalizations are 11,468, which is 84 fewer than one week ago and two days after 11,893, the most since 12,651 Sept. 11 and more than half from the record 17,295 in the summer during the delta surge. Tests are down from an all-time high at the start of the year.

During a spike, cases first rise, then hospitalizations, then deaths.

Fatalities rose to a cumulative 63,763, which is third in the nation. The increased deaths, which are the most since 664 Nov. 5, far below the record of 2,448 during the delta surge on Sept. 10, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. Two weeks ago the increase was 184, among the lowest since the pandemic.

For comparison purposes, the first four months of the pandemic in Florida in 2020 had 400,000 cases. The entire United States had under 400,000 cases in a week in late July.

The cumulative cases total is 5,280,903 behind California with 61,23,571 and Texas with 4,638,730. Florida passed 5 million on Saturday, 4 million on Dec. 28, 2021; 3 million on Aug. 19, 2021, 2 million March 27, 2021 and the first million on Dec. 2, 2020. The first cases were reported in Florida on March 1, 2020.

Last week the first-time positivity rate rate dropped for the first time in fours week after a record 31.3%. It was 2.6% six weeks ago with the record low 2.1% earlier. Before the spike, the last time it was above the 5% target rate was 6.6% on Sept. 24. The overall first-time positivity rate is 24.8% compared with 23.2% the week earlier.

The state reported 19% of youths 5-11 have been vaccinated, up from 18% the week earlier. The state listed vaccination data for those 5-11 is 322,957 compared with 303,387 one week earlier. More than seven of eight adults (88.2%) have at least one vaccination shot and those 12 and older at 86.3%.

The state reported there are 34 deaths under 16 (rise of two) and 716,210 cases (602,803 previous week) and 16-29 there have been 447 deaths (increase of two) and 1,194,955 cases (1,142,183 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 47,613 deaths (47,101 previous week), which is 74.7% of total and 663,333 cases (622,681 previous week), which is 12.6% of total.

Cases

Generally, at-home rapid tests are not reported to agencies. The state didn’t give any details on the processing of tests from labs, including whether there was a backlog because of the holiday weekend.

The new daily cases record was 77,070 posted on Jan. 9. Three other time cases exceeded 70,000.

The state since June 4 has not released daily data, though information goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just 39 days ago the daily increase was 1,947. Six weeks ago the entire weekly cases total was 13,452. Until the recent spike, the previous record for increase in the state was 152,760 19 weeks ago.

One week ago the weekly increase was 429,311 and two weeks ago it was 396,562. On Nov. 30 the weekly 9,792 increase was the lowest since the state went to weekly reports on June 4.

The seven-day moving average is 41,317, the lowest since 36,328 Dec. 29 with the record 65,655 Jan. 11. In the past week, cases were back-to-back days of 31,839 and 33,044.

The new cases in the state over one week were299,204, one week after 430,095, two weeks after 396,189, three weeks after 297,812 and eight weeks after 9,641, the lowest since the state week to weekly reports, which is different than the increase because of revisions.

During the surge from the delta variant, the daily record was 27,663 on Aug. 26.

With the omicron spreading worldwide in the past month, Florida’s cases have climbed exponentially.

Only 684 cases were reported on Nov. 26.

Twice week a CDC revises new daily cases in data provided by the state.

Deaths

The state set a record for most deaths in one day: 426 on Aug. 27. Until the recent spike, the record was 242 on Aug. 4, 2020.

The record increase was 276 on Aug. 11 when the state was giving daily reports.

Until Friday’s report 17 weeks ago, deaths had surpassed 2,000 four weeks in a row: 2,340 after 2,468, 2,448, 2,345.

The state listed 140 deaths occurred in the past week with 111 the previous week and 433 16 weeks ago.

The CDC is now only reflecting the date of occurrence for cases and deaths rather than when reported to the Florida Department of Health. It can take several days or even weeks for the state to receive a report of a death.

The state has never listed increases on its since disbanded website and reports as media outlets, including WPTV, did the math each day.

Counties

All Florida counties’ level of coronavirus transmission are listed as high, according to the CDC.

Two counties’ positivity rates went up: Indian River from 31.3% to 31.6% and Okeechobee from 40.7% to 41.1%, the highest in the area. Liberty is the highest in the state at 46.1%.

Palm Beach County: Cases: 339,330 residents (26,918 new, 26,918 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 24.8 (29.7 past week, 6.5% five weeks ago).

St. Lucie County: Cases: 66,811 residents (4,244 new, 5,619 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 35.9% (past week 38.6%, five weeks ago 3.5%).

Martin County: Cases: 28,457 residents (14,79 new, 2,515 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 30.3% (34.2% previous week, five weeks ago 3.8%).

Indian River County: Cases: 28,925 residents (1,929 new, 2,255 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 31.6% (previous week 31.3%, 3.4% five weeks ago).

Okeechobee County: 9,700 residents (612 new, 839 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 41.1% (previous week 40.7%, 2.1% five weeks ago).

Broward County: Cases: 561,395 residents (23,153 new, 48,216 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 21.3% (previous week 28.1%, 6.9% five weeks ago).Miami-Dade County: 1,098,467 residents (47,414 new, 93,866 past week). First-daily positivity in past week: 20.2% (previous week 31.3%, 7.0% five weeks ago).

Tests

Florida has reported 50,280,048 tests through Jan. 14 with California No. 1 at 109,539,884. Some people have taken more than one test.

In one week, there were 1,145,723 tests, which is 163,675 daily. The daily record for tests was 270,225 on Jan. 3 with the most recent Jan. 14 at 149,157. .

The state doesn’t include test data in its weekly reports.

National/world

The state’s mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.2% (down 0.1) including 7.2% for 64 and older but less than 1% in younger ages except 1.8% for 60-64. It is 1.2% in the United States and 1.6% worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 2,960 (18th in nation), U.S. 2,79, world 718.6. Mississippi is first at 3,602, Arizona second at 3,504, New Jersey third 3,447, Alabama fourth 3,431. New York, which had been second for most of the pandemic behind New Jersey, is now sixth at 3,267, behind Louisiana at 3,296.

Florida’s deaths are 7.4% of the total in the U.S. total and 7.6% of the cases. The state comprises 6.6% of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida’s total has surged to 24.6% of the state’s 21.48 million population, third in cases per million behind No. 1 Rhode Island and No. 2 North Dakota. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 38th among states at 2,004.4 (one week after seventh at 2,004.4) with Wisconsin No. 1 at 2,805.1, Rhode Island second at 2,636.5, Hawaii third at 2,354,5., Utah fourth at 2,345.1.

Florida 289,223 cases in the past week are third behind California’s 774,538 and Texas’ 402,474. New York is fourth at 281,287, including 115,252 in the city and 128,735 elsewhere.

On Friday, California reported 125,861 cases, behind the national record 143,290 Jan. 11.

New York reported 28,296 cases Friday compared with the record 90,132 Jan. 8 and is fourth overall at 4,638,730.

Texas gained 66,246 cases, after a record 75,917 Jan. 11.

These are other records recently, according to WPTV research and in order of cumulative cases: Illinois 44,089, Pennsylvania 33,650, Ohio 26,117, Georgia 26,033, North Carolina 44,833, Michigan 23,460, New Jersey 33,469, Tennessee 22,106, Arizona 24,982, Massachusetts 30,805, Indiana 17,684, Virginia 26,186, Wisconsin 19,783, Missouri 18,708, South Carolina 20,337, Minnesota 26,758, Colorado 22,058, Washington 19,150, Alabama 17,106, Louisiana 17,592, Kentucky 16,130, Maryland 12,945, Oklahoma 14,913, Utah 13,551, Iowa 9,572, Arkansas 14,494, Connecticut 10,602, Kansas (11,120), Mississippi 9,300, Nevada 7,382, Oregon 10,947, New Mexico 8,830, Nebraska 7,220, West Virginia 5,457, Idaho 4,537, Rhode Island 6,731, New Hampshire 5,511, Delaware 4,493, Montana 3,910, South Dakota 2,708, North Dakota 3,120, Alaska 2,839, Maine 2,148, Hawaii 6,252, Wyoming 2,042, Vermont 2,975.

The U.S. overall reported a record 765,504 cases Thursday with the record 1,333,662 Jan. 10, according to the CDC.

World figures are also skyrocketing, including record 3,712,925 Thursday, according to Worldometers.info. These are the records since the omicron spike: France 464,769, Italy 228,179, Britain 218,724, Brazil 205,310, Spain 161,688, Australia 153,968, Germany 138,634, Argentina 134,439, Turkey 77,722, Mexico 60,552, Greece 50,126, Canada 55,350, Russia 49,513, Japan 46,199. India’s 335,348 is less than record 414,433 May 6, 2021.

California has the most deaths at 77,722, adding 201 Friday with Texas second at 76,612 with an additional 166. New York gained 225, for a total of 63,098 in fourth. Pennsylvania had a daily U.S.-high 269.

Hospitalizations

The record low is 1,228 Nov. 29 with the highest 17,295 Aug. 29.

Of the 256 hospitals reporting, 19.45% of the available beds are occupied with coronavirus patients. The total beds in use: 49,843 (83.2%). The previous day 254 hospitals reported.

In the U.S.. hospitalizations rose to 159,052 (20.82%), one day after a record 160,113. Until the spike record was 142,315 on Jan. 14 last year. The high during the delta surge was 103,896 Sept. 1.

Florida is fourth in U.S. with covid hospitalizations with California first with 15,911 (24.24%), Texas second with 14,522 (21.37%), New York third with 11,975 (24.9%), Pennsylvania fifth with 7,417 (24.34), Ohio sixth with 6,221 (20.9%), Illinois seventh with 6,154 (20.54%), Georgia eighth with 6,005 (26.64%).

Vaccinations

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 88.2% of Florida’s population 18 and older (1.1% increase in week) has had at least one dose (15,208, 280) and 74.9% fully vaccinated (12,915,611). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 87.3%. Totally vaccinated is 73.8%. Boosters for those eligible 18 and older: 42.6%.

In addition, the CDC is now capping percentages at 95%.

Forty-eight states achieving the 70% standard (Indiana added in past week) are New Hampshire (95.0%), Massachusetts (95.0%), Connecticut (95.0%), Vermont (95.0%), Rhode Island (95.0%), New Jersey (95.0%), Maine (95.0%), California (95.0%), New York (95.0%), Hawaii (95.0%), New Mexico (95.0%), Maryland (94.0%), North Carolina (93.8%), Virginia (93.8%), Pennsylvania (93.3), Delaware (91.5%), Washington (89.6%), Florida (88.2%), South Dakota (87.6%), Colorado (87.8%), Oregon (85.6%), Kansas (85.1%), Nevada (85.0%), Illinois (84.9%), Minnesota (84.0%), Utah (84.0%), Oklahoma (82.7%), Texas (81.5%), Nebraska (80.8%), Wisconsin (80.6%), Arizona (80.2), Alaska (79.8%), Iowa (78.%), South Carolina (76.6%), North Dakota (76.3%), Arkansas (76.1%), Kentucky (75.8%), Georgia (75.3%), Missouri (75.3%), Michigan (75.1%), Montana (73.7%), West Virginia (73.4%), Ohio (71.4%), Alabama (72.4%), Idaho (71.8%), Tennessee (71.5%), Louisiana (71.2%), Indiana (70.4%).

The two worst percentages: Wyoming 68.1%, Mississippi at 69.3.

Also reaching the benchmark are Guam (95.0%), Republic of Pau (95.0%), District of Columbia (95.0%), Puerto Rico (95.0), American Samoa (95.0%), Northern Mariana Islands (95.0%), Virgin Islands (75.1%), Federated States of Micronesia (71.3%).

The CDC is now listing percentages for those 5 and older: In Florida one shot 16,461,593 (81.0%) and fully vaccinated 13,891,855 (68.3%) in Florida

For those 12 and older in Florida, 86.3% had at least one dose (16,133,242,) and the complete series is 73.1% (13,674,741).

For the total population, the percentage is 76.7% (16,479,588) and the complete series is 64.7% (13,893,520).

The state considers fully vaccinated two doses for Pfizer and Moderna and one for Johnson & Johnson.

In boosters, 38.2% of adults in Florida (4,935,302) and 42.6% in the United States (81,220,867) have been vaccinated.