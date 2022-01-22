Santa Clara County offers 60,000 free home COVID tests





The COVID-19 home antigen test disappears from the store as soon as it is replenished, but Santa Clara County officials said they are making it possible to order 60,000 online for free on Friday. Starting Saturday, a total of 15,000 test orders and receipts will be available to people living, working or attending school in the county. Each person can choose from four tests at a designated location in the county. Appointments are scheduled through the county’s test website. sccfreetest.org.. The schedule is limited to 1 item per person. County officials said they expect rapid bookings as demand is skyrocketing amid a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by a highly contagious variant of Omicron. Dr. Jenniferton, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Santa Clara Valley, said: Medical center. “Testing at home is another tool in the toolbox that helps fight the ongoing surge and keep the community safe and healthy.” The county also partnered with community-based organizations to door-to-door test visits, reach communities with more restricted access to computers, and “fairly to those who may need these tests.” We will make it available for distribution. “ The person who schedules the appointment will be assigned a unique QR code that must be displayed in order to take the test. Tests are not available on a drop-in basis without a reservation. The pickup site is designed for drive-through operation, but you can also arrive and take the test without a vehicle if you have a reservation. The site is located in Helia County Park and Marshorkotor Park in San Jose, Vasona County Park in Los Gatos, and Foothill College in Los Altos Hills. The 15,000 appointment is scheduled between Saturday, January 22nd and Saturday, January 29th, after which county authorities will assess whether the program can be extended based on test availability and community needs. The county uses antigen testing to end the quarantine or quarantine period for those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or who test positive, or who have been exposed to COVID-19 in the case of PCR testing. It is recommended. You can not use it. If the antigen test is positive, you should treat it as valid and follow the quarantine guidance. In that case, no follow-up PCR test is required. Ton said that PCR tests are too sensitive and slow, so home tests are especially useful for those who want to stop quarantining. “These PCR tests continue to pick up dead virus particles for weeks and months,” Tong said. “The preferred test for that is the antigen test, which is a type of these home tests.”

