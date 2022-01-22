Omicron cases appear to have peaked in the United States, but deaths continue to increase

Chicago — New coronavirus cases are beginning to decline nationwide, infecting tens of millions of Americans, filling hospitals, and finally beginning to forgive the surge in Omicron fuel, whose records have been destroyed. Is shown.

More and more states have recently peaked in new cases as progress flickers spread from a handful of eastern cities to most of the country. By Friday, the country had an average of about 720,000 new cases per day, starting from about 807,000 last week. New coronavirus hospitalizations are flat.

Even with the emergence of hopeful data points, the threat has never passed. The United States continues to identify far more infections in one day than any previous surge, and there are still spikes in the western, southern, and some states of the Great Plains. Many hospitals are full. And the death toll continues to grow, with more than 2,100 announced most days.

However, after a month of unusual case growth, a block longline at the laboratory, and a military deployment to strengthen the understaffed ICU, the virus-tired United States, especially in the northeast and parts of the upper. It brought a sense of security to people. The Midwest where the trend was most encouraging. Some were wondering what their lives would look like if the situation continued to improve after repeated masking or hangering.