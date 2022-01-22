Health
Omicron cases appear to have peaked in the United States, but deaths continue to increase
Chicago — New coronavirus cases are beginning to decline nationwide, infecting tens of millions of Americans, filling hospitals, and finally beginning to forgive the surge in Omicron fuel, whose records have been destroyed. Is shown.
More and more states have recently peaked in new cases as progress flickers spread from a handful of eastern cities to most of the country. By Friday, the country had an average of about 720,000 new cases per day, starting from about 807,000 last week. New coronavirus hospitalizations are flat.
Even with the emergence of hopeful data points, the threat has never passed. The United States continues to identify far more infections in one day than any previous surge, and there are still spikes in the western, southern, and some states of the Great Plains. Many hospitals are full. And the death toll continues to grow, with more than 2,100 announced most days.
However, after a month of unusual case growth, a block longline at the laboratory, and a military deployment to strengthen the understaffed ICU, the virus-tired United States, especially in the northeast and parts of the upper. It brought a sense of security to people. The Midwest where the trend was most encouraging. Some were wondering what their lives would look like if the situation continued to improve after repeated masking or hangering.
“Especially after this wave, the level of fatigue in New York City cannot be exaggerated, the level of numbness is very important,” said Mark D. Levin, Mayor of Manhattan. “What we have to do now is not to pretend that Covid has disappeared, but to manage it to the extent that it does not interfere with our lives.”
In states where new cases have begun to decline, the decline has been rapid and rapid so far, largely reflecting the rapid rise that began in late December. These patterns are similar to those found in South Africa, where scientists have warned the world about Omicron, and are the first to record a massive surge in this variant.new South Africa case It is above the levels seen in the weeks before Omicron settled, but decreased by 85% from its mid-December peak to about 3,500 cases per day from a high of 23,400.
Scientists say it remains an unsolved question whether Omicron has shown a transition from a coronavirus pandemic to a less threatening endemic virus, or whether future surges and variants will cause new confusion. rice field.
Aubrey Gordon, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, said: “It’s not over until we’re calm. We’re not there yet.”
of new YorkDespite the ever-increasing number of deaths, the number of cases has declined sharply, with more deaths being announced daily than at any time since the first few months of the pandemic.Around it Cleveland And Washington DC, Less than half of the new infections in early January are announced daily.And in Illinois When Maryland, Hospitalizations and cases are beginning to decline.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Thursday, “I’m very encouraged that things are improving significantly, but the next 10 to 2 weeks will be really important.” ..
More states in more regions continue to show signs of improvement, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts When Pennsylvania Currently among those who are reporting a persistent decrease in cases for several days.
But progress is not yet universal.
Reports of new infectious diseases North dakota, This is an average of four times the number of cases per day at the beginning of January, Alabama, Hospitalization has almost doubled in the last two weeks. Utah On average, the daily average is about 11 times that of a month ago, and hospitalization has reached a record level.
Syra Madad, an infectious disease epidemiologist in New York City, said: “We’re going to see it in Omicron. Even if it declines, it has a very long tail.”
of KansasIf the daily case rate has increased by 50% in the last two weeks, Governor Laura Kelly said on Friday that the Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals would treat patients who would not normally be treated due to tensions in other facilities. Announced to accept.
“We are at a turning point in a variant of Omicron, and the burden on our hospital is hitting our healthcare professionals and patients-the virus continues to spread rapidly throughout our community. “While I am,” Kelly said in a statement.
Still, there is “new hope” that the end of the pandemic may be visible, said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Health Director. Said At a press conference on Thursday.
But throughout almost two years of the pandemic, the country celebrated a hopeful moment before, but was only disappointed by another wave.Hot vax summerSeemed to be imminent.
“We need to be very vigilant about what is happening internationally,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persicily. New jerseyIf the case rate is declining rapidly and there is no need to use the temporary morgue built at the beginning of the Omicron onslaught. “What’s happening abroad will eventually land on our coast, first in New York and New Jersey.”
Some of the first warnings about Omicron, first detected before and after Thanksgiving and rapidly attacked around the world, are that mutants tend to cause less severe illnesses than previous forms of the virus. Decreased as research showed. Breakthrough infections are common in vaccinated people, especially those who have received booster shots, but are much less likely to have serious consequences. Data released on Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Booster shots have been shown to be 90 percent effective against hospitalization with Omicron.
Still, many Americans infected with the virus are more hospitalized than at any other time in the pandemic, but so far the death toll has been below peak levels a year ago. And public case data does not include many people who test positive at home.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know
Tests at home are hard to find, but Americans now have a limited number of tests Postal service.. Private insurance companies are now Cover costs Eight tests per person each month.
It never returned to the stay-at-home order imposed in the early days of the pandemic, but new restrictions emerged in several places. Some schools and universities have moved to online instruction as a precautionary measure or because of an outbreak. School closures due to the virus peaked in early January, affecting millions of children from district closures and classroom quarantine. Since then, according to data tracking company Burbio, the turmoil has diminished.
Countless Americans have adjusted their routines in the last few weeks to avoid unnecessary outings when cases surge.
“This timing was bad in places like Cleveland,” said Gust Gallucci Co, a grocery and restaurant food provider whose business grows significantly before and after holidays. Said Marc R. Kotora, the owner of. “Because of the Omicron variant, there have been a lot of cancellations for those who want to help catering the party, and many of the restaurants we sell have closed for a few weeks.”
In Chicago, where vaccination obligations for indoor meals and other activities came into effect earlier this month, authorities said the requirement could be lifted in the coming months if things continue to improve. Cook CountyIncluding Chicago, the average number of cases per day is about 8,000, down from 12,000 at the beginning of the month.
“I hope we are in a good place in June,” said Dr. Allison Arwadi, a city public health commissioner. “But is there another variant? Where are you? I’m not sure.”
In New Jersey, new cases have decreased by 60% in the last two weeks, but hospitals have recently resumed more outpatient services and elective surgery as the burden of the virus began to ease. Some facilities have also reclaimed areas reserved to accommodate overflowing Covid patient beds.
Melissa Zack, Chief Nursing Officer at Virtual Memorial and Virtual Willingboro, a hospital in southern New Jersey, said: “But if this resilience doesn’t continue to decline, I’m really worried about how long this resilience will last.”
Still, after monitoring the surge and decline of incidents over the past two years and warning that the virus would become endemic, some people were careful not to be too optimistic about the latest data.
“Covid-19 now seems to be constantly changing rapidly,” said Ari Glockner, a student at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. “I don’t know what’s going on in five years, but I think we’ll be dealing with it fairly consistently,” he added.
Mitch Smith When Julie Bosman Report from Chicago, and Tracy Tally From New Jersey.The report was contributed by Dana Gould Stein Ben Glenaway in Salt Lake City, New York, Daniel McGraw At Cleveland and Donna M. Owens in Baltimore.
