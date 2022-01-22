Daily Covid infections in the UK recorded 2 weeks ago | Coronavirus

In the UK, 76,807 new Covid infections have been detected in the last 24 hours. This was a 54% reduction from the 176,191 cases detected two weeks ago, due to the appearance of a record-breaking Omicron wave surge.

The UK reported that another 297 people died within 28 days of the positive Covid test on Saturday. This is 3% more than the 287 deaths reported last Saturday. According to the Office for National Statistics, more than 177,000 people in the UK have Covid on their death certificates, which is the seventh highest count in the world.