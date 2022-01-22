The Army’s “Universal Vaccine” aims to end all COVID pandemics

Sgt.Tani Skill Gore / US Army



Rise of COVID-19 Omicron variant And the resulting spikes COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The case redefined the meaning ofCompletely vaccinated.. Many experts are talking about COVID every year Booster shot Or a variant-specific vaccine. But what if there was a universal coronavirus vaccine that would protect against Omicron and all new COVID-19 mutants? The US military is now looking at that goal.

The Army recently announced The pancoronavirus vaccine, Spikeferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 Vaccine (also known as SpFN), has completed Phase 1 of the human trial, indicating positive results. Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, Head of Infectious Diseases at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) and co-inventor of SpFN, said: Defense One, “We are testing vaccines against all different mutants, including Omicron,” strain Causes breakthrough infections Even those who received booster shots.

According to Modjarrad, SpFN needs to undergo Phase 2 and 3 human trials to test its efficacy and safety compared to current therapies.

Share what we know about the Pancoronavirus Vaccine and the Army COVID-19 Vaccine, how it works, when it will be available, and more.

Why do you need a pan-coronavirus vaccine?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of the White House, recently advertised the importance of influenza vaccines to protect against all COVID mutations.and Interview with NBCFauci said that the universal COVID vaccine “doesn’t have to worry, as the first vaccination means that all of these small variants are covered.”

“We want a pancoronavirus vaccine so that we can keep it on the shelves to accommodate the next virus pandemic,” Fauci said. “Ultimately, we want to get a vaccine that covers everything.”

Fauci’s organization, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, made a significant contribution to that goal in the fall of 2021. Awarded $ 36.3 million to three academic institutions -Brigham and Women’s Hospital, University of Duke, University of Wisconsin, Boston-Development and research of pancorona virus vaccine. CalTech also announced good early results For its universal “mosaic nanoparticles” vaccine.

What is the US Army COVID Vaccine?

The three COVID-19 vaccines currently licensed for use in the United States take two approaches to prevent infection.Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine mRNA The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine uses a harmless rhinovirus to train the body’s immune system to respond to COVID.

The Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 Vaccine (SpFN) employs a third approach that uses the harmless portion of the COVID-19 virus to promote the body’s defense against COVID.

SpFN also has less restrictive storage and handling requirements than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, so it can be used in a variety of situations. It can be stored between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 6 months and at room temperature for up to 1 month. According to military scientists.. Pfizer vaccines require an ultra-low temperature freezer (between minus 112 and minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit) for transportation and storage. Stable for 31 days When stored in the refrigerator.

The Army vaccine has been tested with two doses every 28 days and with a third dose six months later.

How does the Army vaccine work against COVID-19 and other coronaviruses?

Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines all target the specific virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). However, Army scientists have designed vaccines to protect against future strains of COVID and other coronaviruses.

The Army’s SpFN vaccine is shaped like a 24-sided soccer ball. Scientists can attach spikes of multiple coronavirus strains to each different face and customize the vaccine to suit the new COVID mutants that occur.

“The accelerated emergence of human coronavirus over the last two decades and the recent rise of SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron, underscores the continued need for next-generation preemptive vaccines that provide broad protection against coronavirus disease. We emphasize, “says Modjarrad. Said in a statement in December.. “Our strategy was to develop a’pan-coronavirus’vaccine technology that could provide safe, effective and durable protection against multiple coronavirus strains and species. “



When will the Army COVID vaccine be available?

No date has been set. SpFN successfully completed animal studies in December and completed Phase 1 of the human study, but when comparing safety and efficacy with current vaccine options, Phases 2 and 3 of the human study need to be completed. there is.

It can typically take up to five years to complete all three phases, but the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic is speeding up the process. For example, the Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been tested, reviewed and approved by the Food and Drug Administration for a year.

What’s Next with the Army SpFN Vaccine?

Phase 2 and 3 trials will begin after data from Phase 1 human trials have been collected, analyzed, and published. So far, little information has been given about when and how these trials proceed, or whether the phases overlap.

To see the progress of the Army vaccine trials, please visit: SpFNCOVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Provided by the US Army Medical Research and Development Command.

For more information on COVID-19, what we know about how the CDC defines existence is: Completely vaccinated, Method Save the vaccine card on your mobile phone, When What you don’t know about viruses yet Two years later.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended for health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.