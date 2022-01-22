Health
Pfizer’s CEO says an annual Covid vaccine is preferable to a regular booster
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Saturday that the annual Covid-19 vaccine was preferred over more frequent booster shots to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Pfizer / BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine has been shown to be effective against severe illness and death caused by highly mutated Omicron variants, but less effective at preventing infection.
Due to the proliferation of cases, in some countries the government is scrambling to increase protection, expanding the Covid-19 vaccine booster program and shortening the gap between shots. I am.
In an interview with Israeli N12 News, Bourla was asked if he saw booster shots being given regularly every 4-5 months.
“This is not a good scenario. What I want is that we have a vaccine that you have to do once a year,” Bourla said.
“Once a year — it’s easy to convince people to do it. It’s easy for people to remember it.
“Therefore, from a public health standpoint, that’s an ideal situation. We’re looking to create a vaccine that covers Omicron and remembers other variants. That’s the solution. It’s possible, “Bourla said.
Bula said Pfizer has filed for approval of a vaccine redesigned to fight Omicron and may be ready for mass production in March.
Citing three studies, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that a third dose of the mRNA vaccine was the key to fighting Omicron and provided 90% protection against hospitalization.
A preliminary study released Monday by the Israeli Sheva Medical Center found that the fourth injection increased antibodies to even higher levels than the third, but it was likely not enough to fend off Omicron. ..
Nonetheless, Sheva said the risk group was advised of a second booster.
