1 additional death related to COVID-19 reported on Saturday, 6 inpatient with PEI





Prince Edward Island reported one additional death associated with COVID-19 on Saturday. According to the state, individuals are over 80 years old. “It’s hard to hear about another islander who died in connection with COVID-19,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Director, in a news release. “I would like to express my deepest condolences to this individual’s family during this difficult time.” 288 new COVID-19 cases, 228 recovery reported Health officials reported 288 new cases of COVID-19 and 228 recovery on Saturday. New cases are still under investigation. Currently, there are 2,489 active cases of COVID-19, and 5,916 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the last 7 days, there have been an average of 290 cases per day. “Vaccines and boosters are the key to protecting islanders from COVID-19, which is especially important for islanders over the age of 50 who tend to be susceptible to COVID-19,” Morrison said. “There are vaccination appointments available across the state to the community, including hundreds, next week for both the third boost and vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years.” hospitalization Health officials said Saturday that six individuals, including one in the ICU, were being treated for COVID-19. There are two other hospitals who are positive for COVID-19 but are being treated for diseases other than COVID-19. Outbreak reported The state has stated that outbreaks are currently occurring in the following locations: Long-term care facility (five facilities that occurred): Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach glove home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden home Community care facility (two facilities that occurred): Bevan Lodge

Mikacchi Villa Early Learning and Child Care Center: 19 centers with cases of COVID-19

5 centers open

6 centers closed

Eight centers operating with reduced capacity

One center, more information pending Other set settings: Population accessing Charlottetown shelters and outreach services Prince County Orthodontic Center

Local poisoning treatment facility

Local correction center

House of St. Eleanor Vaccination UDPATE As of Wednesday, January 19, 96.1% of PEI residents over the age of 12 had been vaccinated at least once and 92.9% had been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 61% of children aged 5 to 11 years are vaccinated once and 43,863 are boosted. Approximately 23,800 people are eligible for booster immunization, but have not yet. Test criteria To maintain the competence of the Health PEI Test Clinic, tests will continue to be limited to: Symptomatic individuals

Close contact with positive cases

Confirmation test for individuals testing preliminary positives at the entry point

Confirmation test for individuals to test for preliminary positives with rapid antigen test People who are asymptomatic do not need testing (unless they are in one of the above categories). Those who participate in travel-related tests (eg, day 4 tests) will be provided with a rapid antigen test at home. The two tests are done 48 hours apart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/p-e-i-reports-one-death-related-to-covid-19-saturday-six-people-in-hospital-1.5750849 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos