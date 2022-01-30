Taiwan and Singapore recognize each other’s COVID immunity pass





Taipei, January 29 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Saturday that digital COVID-19 vaccination and testing certificates issued by Taiwan and Singapore will be accepted by authorities in both countries. Mutual recognition was announced on Friday through the Facebook page of the Singapore Trade Bureau in Taipei. “Singapore and Taiwan authorities are now recognizing and accepting each other’s digital COVID-19 vaccination and testing certificates, which are positive for further relaxation of border measures for travel between Singapore and Taiwan. It’s a step forward, “said the office. The Foreign Ministry on Saturday praised this positive development, saying it meant mutual trust and further evidence of the government’s success in managing the pandemic. Individuals who hold COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by Taiwan You are free to enter and move to Singapore if you have been vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use List. All vaccine brands currently in use in Taiwan, with the exception of locally produced Medigen, are on the WHO emergency use list. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Digital COVID-19 certificate issued by Taiwan will be equivalent to the EU Digital COVID certificate from December 21, almost a month after the European Commission began accepting Singapore. It has been accepted. Currently, travelers arriving from Taiwan to Singapore only need to undergo a PCR test at the airport to enter the city-state and the test will be negative, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, although there are certain rules required for quarantine. He added that it would not be a target. Should obey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/politics/202201290017 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos