Health
Major COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa region today
- Ottawa reports that monthly COVID-19 deaths have been the highest since the vaccine was approved.
- The city’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained almost unchanged since Friday.
- 60% of adults in Ottawa are currently vaccinated for the third time.
hospital
According to Saturday’s latest information from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), there are currently 103 Ottawa residents in a local hospital for active COVID-19 treatment.
This number is generally increasing for most of the month, but has decreased slightly since Friday.
Sixteen of those patients are in the ICU, an increase of one from Friday.
These hospital numbers can be delayed as information from the hospital is processed and reported. Using this information, Ottawa actually admitted 142 patients with COVID on January 19, which set a new hospitalization record.
they Not included People who came to the hospital for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19. It also excludes people with prolonged COVID problems and patients transferred from other medical institutions.
This OPH graphic categorizes the number of patients in local hospitals as of Wednesday.
Hospitals are also being challenged at different levels due to rising spreads. Lack of staff reduces their ability.. In addition, there are 39 hospital outbreaks reported by the stable OPH.
Other notable numbers
The Average level of coronavirus in Ottawa wastewaterIndependent of the COVID-19 test, reached a record high in early January and is now declining.
Authorities say now The Omicron wave seems to have leveled off.
Case numbers surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as Omicron variants spread. Overwhelm and limit the testActual number of cases in Ottawa Many times more expensive Some well-known numbers are affected.
On Saturday, OPH reported an additional 311 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths.
The city reported 67 COVID deaths this month, exceeding the 60 reported in May 2021. This is the highest number in the month since the COVID vaccine was approved.
The positive test rate for those who have undergone a PCR test outside the long-term care facility remains in the 20% range. The averages of those houses are similar.
The 7-day rolling average of newly identified COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is approximately 200. Due to the limited testing capacity, the metric is less reliable.
vaccination
907,573: The number of residents in Ottawa is about 800 more than the last update on Wednesday, with at least one COVID-19 vaccine over the age of five. This is 91 percent of the eligible population.
854,952: The population of Ottawa is over 5 years old, and the second dose is about 2,900 more than Wednesday. Currently, 85% of the eligible population receive at least two doses.
506,464: The number of Ottawans aged 18 and over who received the third dose has been about 5,300 since Wednesday. It covers 60 percent of those residents. Children under the age of 18 have very limited qualifications And 950 became the third.
52,621: The number of children aged 5 to 11 years in Ottawa who received the first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is 67 percent of that age group. About 18,200, or 23 percent, has two doses.
The whole area
Outside of Ottawa, there are approximately 190 COVID-19 hospitalizations in a larger area, of which approximately 30 require intensive care. These numbers are stable and do not include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health. Introduced another reporting method..
On Friday, HPE reported two more COVID-19 deaths, and their hospitalization remained stable. The Leeds, Glenville and Lanark District Health Units reported another COVID death and stable hospital numbers on Friday.
Three of the six health units in eastern Ontario had more COVID deaths in January 2022 than any other month in the pandemic.
