UK extends COVID vaccine to endangered children aged 5 to 11 years





Approximately 500,000 eligible children in the UK are set to receive the first dose of the COVID vaccine, in line with the advice set by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, the National Health Service said. say

The United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) expanded its COVID-19 vaccination program on Sunday to target vulnerable children aged 5-11 years. Target children include children with diabetes, immunosuppression, learning disabilities, and other serious conditions at high risk of COVID-19. NHS England said nearly 500,000 eligible children in the UK will receive the first dose of the COVID vaccine, following the advice set by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunity (JCVI). “We know that vaccines provide significant protection against serious illnesses from COVID-because they contain Omicron variants, they protect our youngest and most endangered. It is important to do “vaccination program. “The NHS is currently vaccination of the most at-risk people aged 5 to 11 years, giving them a significant amount of protection. Thousands of young people are still millions every day. People have been vaccinated and protected. As soon as the NHS contacts you, go ahead so that the NHS can protect their youngest child from the virus, “she says. she said. The NHS has previously released vaccines for people aged 12 and over, stating that it has vaccinated more than 3.5 million times for people aged 12 to 17 years, including more than 2.4 million initial doses. UK Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said: “I recommend that as many people as possible get their child to jab when in contact. Pediatric vaccines provide the child with the best possible precautions.” Along with this, patient information will be sent to parents and guardians along with information about COVID-19 vaccination. Parents and guardians are asked to attend with their children and to read patient information before arriving for an appointment. Eligible children in the youngest cohort will receive a second dose 8 weeks after the first dose and will not be vaccinated until 4 weeks after a positive coronavirus test. Last month, JCVI also published the latest guidance recommending that all 16 and 17 year olds take Pfizer / BioNTech Booster 3 months (91 days) after the second dose. Following the expansion of the third booster vaccine for all 16 and 17 year olds, more than half of eligible adolescents in this age group have already received additional protection.

