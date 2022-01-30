Vaccinations for children who are stalling, older children who have not yet obtained boosters

The uptake of vaccinated children is at a standstill. Photo by Francis Georgian / / PNG

Article content There are 600,000 empty COVID-19 reservation slots in BC

Article content Approximately 48,000 people over the age of 70, who are eligible for boosters and are at the highest risk of serious illness or death, do not make reservations. And the uptake of vaccinated children is at a standstill. After a strong reaction when the vaccine was first approved and made available to children in December 2020, the number of children vaccinated declines weekly, according to information from the British Columbia Center for Disease Control. doing. BC has just passed the 50 percent mark. Also, in some areas, uptake remains much lower. At Peace River North, that’s only 17 percent. This is far behind states such as Newfoundland, where more than 80% of people aged 5 to 11 receive their first dose. BC health officials continue to encourage all unvaccinated people to do so — and British Columbia citizens to get a third booster jab to renew. Protection from reduced vaccine efficacy.

Article content But as the hundreds of thousands of empty reservation slots show, it’s not a matter of capacity. Dr. Marie Tarant, a professor of nursing at the University of British Columbia, Okanagan, said there could be many reasons for booster intake, including children’s hesitation in vaccines, mixed messages, and concerns about unaddressed vaccines. Said high, convenience and access. She said the early message of the pandemic was that children were less sensitive and very unlikely to get sick, and the school was safe. “We see everything through a pandemic. Messaging discrepancies are immediately noticeable to people,” said Tarant, who specializes in vaccination and hesitation.

Article content last week, The National Advisory Board on Immunity has been revised Their words about vaccination between the ages of 5 and 11 are provided to children from “may” to “should”. The advisory group said it strengthened its recommendations after reviewing safety data around the world. Tarant said there is a greater role that primary caregivers, such as family doctors and pediatricians, should play in addressing parental concerns. She also said that bringing a clinic to school could be helpful, as out-of-school clinics may not be convenient for all parents. Similar issues may be related to older people who do not have a booster. Being fully vaccinated means two doses and the belief that boosters are optional.

Article content State health officials will also have very specific data on where the gaps are — and she said she should come up with plans to address them. Other jurisdictions face similar challenges. Including the United States Vaccine intake for groups aged 5 to 11 is also stagnant. Dr. Bonnie Henry, a British Columbia health officer, said there are lessons to be learned from Newfoundland. At Newfoundland, clear communication, a culture of vaccination acceptance, and rapid deployment are valued for high vaccination rates for children. Vaccines are available not only in public clinics, but also in schools there. Henry is a hijacking of a highly contagious variant of Omicron, More children are infected And even if they don’t go to the hospital, they can “really” get sick.

Article content Henry said to increase children’s vaccine intake, including working with their doctors on how the state can involve them more in providing vaccinations to young children. He said he was working on the initiative of. In some areas, health authorities are working through schools to give young children and children of all ages the opportunity to be vaccinated, according to Henry. In the next age group, 12-17 years, intake is at much higher levels. Almost 90% have been vaccinated once and 84% have been vaccinated twice. The incidence is lowest in northern British Columbia, with 71% given once and 65% given twice. [email protected] twitter.com/gordon_hoekstra

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.