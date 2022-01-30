When, where, why, and how to wear them properly

Share on Pinterest When properly worn, the KN95 mask provides strong protection against coronavirus infections.Sergio Mendoza Hochman / Getty Images The KN95 mask provides strong protection against COVID-19 infection.

It works well because it can remove 95% of suspended particles.

Experts recommend wearing them whenever you are in a crowded public space.

Proper wearing of the mask is important for maximum protection.

Fake KN95 masks should be avoided as they may not be able to keep you safe from the coronavirus. by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Masking is one of the important tools available to us to help prevent coronavirus infection. The mask is intended to contain droplets or particles that escape when breathing, coughing, or sneezing. And if they are worn properly and consistently, they are very effective in this task. However, some types of masks are superior to others, and the KN95 mask is one of the most effective masks widely available. Here’s what you need to know about why these masks are so effective, when you need to wear them, how to use them properly, and how to find counterfeits.

Champa ChatteryPh.D., Associate Professor, Department of Physiology, Institute of Environmental Medicine and University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and American Physiological SocietyThe KN95 mask states that it is a type of mask that can capture 95% of the particles in the air. “When a person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, droplets (size> 5-10 microns) or aerosols (size ≤ 5 microns) are emitted, which can remain in the air and move. There is, “says Chatterjee. She explained that in those who have COVID-19, these droplets or aerosols contain coronavirus and the KN95 mask protects the wearer from such viral aerosols and droplets. .. According to Chatterjee, KN95 masks have a filtration efficiency of at least 95% for particles sized from 0.1 to 0.3 microns. She further stated that the KN95 and N95 masks are similar to each other in that they have the same effect on capturing droplets and viral aerosols. However, there are some subtle differences. N95 masks perform a special “mask fit” test on a person to ensure a snug fit. The mask must comply with certain requirements regarding pressure drop during inhalation. The CDC advises that the N95 mask must be worn during medical procedures and therefore should be booked for use by healthcare professionals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chatterjee states that the KN95 mask summarizes two reasons why it is superior to other types. First of all, she said there is a filter fabric. “For KN95 and N95, the fabric is made of nylon, cotton, polyester and polypropylene,” she said. “This allows us to filter small particles that carry the SARS-CoV-2 virus (coughing, sneezing, and even droplets created when talking).” Second, the KN95 mask fits well in the mouth and nose. “This keeps external droplets and particles out of the inside of the wearer’s nose and prevents droplets from the wearer from leaking around the mask,” says Chatterjee. “It can be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, but it’s very effective in reducing the spread of variations,” she added.

S. Wesley LongMD, PhD, a researcher at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, said: Whenever you want to wear a mask, it is advisable to wear it, especially in crowded indoor spaces where social distance cannot be maintained. “ Chatterjee agreed that he should wear it whenever he goes out to the public. It is “absolutely necessary” while traveling. She further advised that a mask should be worn when in close contact with a person whose COVID-19 status is unknown.

With proper use, you can get maximum protection from the mask. It is especially important that it fits your face well. Chatterjee recommends that you perform the following steps when wearing a mask. Disinfect your hands before picking up the mask to avoid contaminating the mask. Place the mask on your face with the bottom under your chin and nosepiece facing up. Place the upper strap behind your head and the lower strap under your ears. Press the metal nose clip to shape the material into a nose shape. Readjust the whole thing so that the nose and mouth are well covered and the whole mask fits snugly. If you plan to wear additional masks with KN95, such as surgical masks, you should exceed KN95. You want to put the highest quality mask on your face first. When wearing a mask on a child, it is also important to use a properly sized mask. Chatterjee said children should use a smaller version of the KN95 mask. “Adult-sized masks are often loose and unprotected from aerosols, so don’t use them,” she said.