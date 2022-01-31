Cases of NYC coronavirus plummeted.Mayor Adams says the city has the highest immunization rate in the country





Staten Island, New York — At least 75% of New York City residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) — 11 points ahead of the national average, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Sunday. “We have the highest immunization rates nationwide,” said Adams, who joined the city’s health authorities at the Jacovi Medical Center in Bronx. “And that says a lot. 75% of New York City’s population is fully vaccinated. This is an amazing milestone reached this week. New York City is more than 11% above the national average. . “ According to Adams, 85% of New York City adults over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, and 50% of children over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated. In total, 16.3 million coronavirus vaccines were given in New York City, he said. Over 2.7 million booster shots were carried out. In addition to the breakthrough milestones achieved in vaccination coverage, Adams also said that cases of coronavirus have dropped significantly. He said the number of cases of COVID-19 has decreased by more than 80% since early January. He also encouraged New Yorkers to take advantage of the free delivery option for COVID-19 treatment. Oral antivirals, one of the treatments for coronavirus, are now delivered to home free of charge through the city’s pharmacy partner, Alto Pharmacy. According to the mayor’s office, both oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies have proven effective in reducing serious outcomes such as hospitalization and death. These are available for people who are positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms. Treatment is most effective when started shortly after the onset of symptoms, so if you feel sick, you should test for COVID-19 immediately. Due to the limited supply of these treatments, those who test positive and are at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 are prioritized. New Yorkers who test positive should contact their doctor or call 212-COVID19 to get care and discuss available treatment options. Oral antivirals, taken daily for 5 days, prevent the virus from multiplying, reduce the viral load in the body, and prevent the symptoms from getting worse. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two oral antivirals (Paxlovid and Molnupiravir) for the treatment of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibody therapy is a one-time injection or intravenous treatment that provides antibody protection while the body works to produce its own antibodies. Monoclonal antibody therapy such as sotrovimab is effective against omicron variants and is suitable for patients with mild to moderate symptoms within 10 days but at high risk of severe illness. Residents of New York City who have symptoms and test positive should contact their healthcare provider or call 311 to connect to their health care provider. New Yorkers can also visit the following sites to talk to NYC Health + Hospitals doctors. ExpressCare Click “Talk to your doctor now” or call 212-COVID19 (212-268-4319). Follow KNUDSON’s analyze Facebook When twitter..

