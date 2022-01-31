Health
Fifth person dies with COVID since Tasmania’s border reopening
Another person has died with COVID-19 in Tasmania, the fifth COVID-related death since the state opened up.
Key points:
- The death of a woman in her 80s with several underlying medical conditions has been listed as a COVID-19 fatality
- The woman is the fifth person to die since Tasmania reopened its borders
- A former government minister suffering COVID has urged people to get vaccinated
Meanwhile, a former health minister says she was “triple-vaxxed” but still “knocked for a six” by the disease.
The death is the fifth COVID-related death since the state’s borders reopened to coronavirus hotspots on December 15, and the 18th since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
The deceased person was a woman in her late 80s with several underlying medical conditions, who was being cared for in a electrical aged care facility in the state’s south.
The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on January 23.
“At this stage, COVID can not be ruled out as a contributing factor in her death,” government minister Roger Jaensch said today.
“On behalf of the Tasmanian government, I extend my sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of this woman who has sadly passed away”.
No vaccine mandate for Catholic schools
Ninety-five per cent of Tasmanians aged 12 and over are now fully vaccinated.
Forty-six per cent of children aged between 5 and 11 years old have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 38 per cent of Tasmanians aged 18 and over have had a booster shot.
The government has announced a back-to-school vaccination blitz for children aged between 5 and 11, with pop up clinics and walk-in arrangements at sites across the state over the next week.
Mr Jaensch said the government would not consider introducing a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff at Catholic schools in Tasmania.
“We are not considering a mandate for those staff that is a matter for Catholic Education and we trust they will be taking good advice from Public Health on those matters”.
The latest figures from the state’s Health Department also show there are 20 people in hospital with COVID-19, and 10 of those are being treated specifically for the virus.
Another 594 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday, and the state has 4,978 active cases.
There were 551 people released from isolation in the past day.
‘I don’t remember feeling so ill’
Tasmanian Labor MP and former health minister Michelle O’Byrne has shared on social media her experience of having COVID-19.
“I’m triple-vaxxed but’moderate’COVID still knocked me for a six. I don’t remember feeling so ill,” Ms O’Byrne said.
“Day 2-5 were truly hideous. Recovery is slow but constant.”
Ms O’Byrne urged people to get vaccinated, wear masks, socially distance and sanitise.
“I’ve heard people say,’well, we are going to get it anyway, may as well get it over with’,” she said.
“Please don’t. You don’t know how your body will react. And you miss things.
“I missed hugging my daughter goodbye as she headed back to uni, I haven’t been able to provide the support to my mum that I normally do, I missed my friend Peter Garrett and Midnight Oil, I missed important time with my friends that can’t be replaced.
More information on Tasmania’s current state of health measures and travel requirements can be found on the state government’s coronavirus website..
