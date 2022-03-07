What is bird flu? How does it spread?









In early February, the state of Indiana in the United States reported an outbreak of high pathogenicity. In a flock of turkeys. This was the first domestic case of a commercial poultry business since 2020.

A few days later, India too In Maharashtra, more than 25,000 birds were screened at poultry farms to confirm the spread of the infection. Farm workers were also isolated. No new cases have been reported in the past week.











first time Detected in Italy in early 1900. After being discovered in Pennsylvania and Virginia in December 1983, more than 5 million birds were killed to confirm the spread of the infection.

In 1997, 18 people were found infected with the H5N1 strain in Hong Kong. Six of them died later. This was the first documented case of human infection. It urged Hong Kong to destroy the entire population of its poultry.

In India, the first case was reported in Maharashtra in 2006.Bird flu, also known as bird flu, is a highly contagious viral disease. It affects both wild and domesticated birds.

An infectious disease caused by the type A virus in wild aquatic birds, especially affecting the respiratory tract and intestines.

Bird flu A It is also highly contagious among other birds. Some of them can cause death even in domesticated bird species such as ducks, chickens and turkeys.

The virus spreads primarily through bird droppings. It can spread through direct contact with excrement, in the form of feces or contaminated feed and water coming from infected birds.

Wild birds can carry In their intestines and respiratory tract. And since they generally do not get sick despite having the virus, they can carry it over long distances along their route of travel.

Humans are at risk of developing bird flu if they are in close contact with infected birds. Many cases of human infections are limited to conjunctivitis or mild respiratory illness. However, it can be a serious illness.

According to the World Health Organization, the virus killed 407 people worldwide between 2003 and 2014.In India, outbreaks were seen in 15 states between 2006 and 2015. But so far, no one has been infected in India.

Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that ingestion of poultry or eggs can infect humans with the avian influenza virus. However, for safety reasons it is advisable to cook poultry at temperatures above 70 degrees Celsius.



