Health
How does COVID-19 affect patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis?
To date, a pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the rapid spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has killed more than 6 million people worldwide. Is robbing. Elderly people and people with comorbidities are at increased risk of developing severe infections compared to the younger age group.
study: Characteristics and Outcomes of IPF COVID-19 Patients: Multicenter Retrospective Study. Image Credit: IRINA SHI / Shutterstock.com
Background
Several studies have shown that existing COVID-19 patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD) are more susceptible to severe infections than non-ILD patients. In addition, patients with ILD have a significantly higher in-hospital mortality rate than patients without ILD.
A previous multinational study analyzed the in-hospital mortality rate of 161 ILD patients admitted with COVID-19 and found that 42.2% of the patients had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Similar studies have been conducted in the United States and reported that patients with ILD are more susceptible to severe COVID-19 than patients without ILD. Another study shares similar observations that patients with COVID-19 with fibrotic ILD showed higher mortality compared to non-fibrotic ILD.
Evidence for the outcome of patients with COVID-19 in IPF is limited.Recently for this purpose Respiratory medicine and research The study addresses the gap in this study and discusses the outcome of patients with IPF with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection.
About research
In the current retrospective, multicenter, cohort study, scientists obtained patient records from four hospitals, IPF and COVID-19. They collected demographic and clinical outcome data by reviewing the electronic medical records of these patients.
For this purpose, hospitalization rates, intensive care unit (ICU) hospitalization requirements, and mortality rates were very high among IPF patients with COVID-19. More specifically, 52.2% and 66.7% of patients required hospitalization and ICU admission, respectively, while the mortality rate was 28.2%. These estimates varied widely among the general population, with hospitalization rates of 21-28%, mortality rates of 2.0%, and ICU requirements of 10-20%.
According to a large population-based study, SARS-CoV-2 infection is 2.4 times more common in patients with ILD than in individuals who have not been diagnosed with ILD. Due to the lack of controls in this study, scientists were unable to estimate the frequency of COVID-19 occurrence in the general population. However, they reported that 59.7% of the study cohort reported the results of a reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) positive for SARS-CoV-2.
Previous studies have determined that patients with IPF with COVID-19 are more likely to develop severe infections and are more likely to require oxygen therapy, intensive care, and mechanical ventilation.
It is not clear why SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with a poor prognosis in patients with IPF, but researchers believe it is primarily due to reduced lung reserve. In addition, lung damage and inflammation become more severe, especially during cytokine storms in IPF patients with COVID-19, which increases the mortality rate of this subset of COVID-19 patients.
Previous studies have shown that aging, existing lung function-related problems, male gender, and comorbidities are common risk factors for both IPF and severely infected COVID-19 patients. increase.
In previous studies, angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor and transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) Increases in IPF patients. Since ACE2 and TMPRSS2 are the major receptor proteins for SARS-CoV-2 to invade host cells, increased expression of these receptor proteins in IPF patients is susceptible to reduced severity of COVID-19. Always increase.
A single-center, small-scale cohort study conducted in China reported that patients with COVID-19 with ILD were more likely to develop symptoms such as sputum, malaise, dyspnea, cough, and diarrhea. In this study, patients with IPF with COVID-19 showed similar symptoms such as dyspnea, cough, and fever and were more likely to require hospitalization.
Conclusion
The main strength of this study is that it includes the maximum number of IPF patients with COVID-19. However, the current study has some limitations, including the possibility of additional unexplained confounding variables and the lack of controls.
The current study cohort consisted only of patients with mild to moderate IPF who received antifibrotic therapy. However, there were no patients with severe IPF. In summary, these limitations did not affect the overall conclusion of the study that progression of COVID-19 could be severe in patients with IPF.
Therefore, patients with IPF appear to be very vulnerable to severe COVID-19, and close monitoring throughout the current pandemic is essential.
Journal reference:
- Cilli, A., Hanta, I., Uzer, F. , et al. (2020) Characteristics and outcomes of IPF COVID-19 patients: a multicenter retrospective study. Respiratory medicine and research.. Doi: 10.1016 / j.resmer.2022.100900..
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220306/How-does-COVID-19-affect-patients-with-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022