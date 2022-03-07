How does COVID-19 affect patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis?

To date, a pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the rapid spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has killed more than 6 million people worldwide. Is robbing. Elderly people and people with comorbidities are at increased risk of developing severe infections compared to the younger age group.

Background

Several studies have shown that existing COVID-19 patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD) are more susceptible to severe infections than non-ILD patients. In addition, patients with ILD have a significantly higher in-hospital mortality rate than patients without ILD.

A previous multinational study analyzed the in-hospital mortality rate of 161 ILD patients admitted with COVID-19 and found that 42.2% of the patients had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Similar studies have been conducted in the United States and reported that patients with ILD are more susceptible to severe COVID-19 than patients without ILD. Another study shares similar observations that patients with COVID-19 with fibrotic ILD showed higher mortality compared to non-fibrotic ILD.

Evidence for the outcome of patients with COVID-19 in IPF is limited.Recently for this purpose Respiratory medicine and research The study addresses the gap in this study and discusses the outcome of patients with IPF with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection.

About research

In the current retrospective, multicenter, cohort study, scientists obtained patient records from four hospitals, IPF and COVID-19. They collected demographic and clinical outcome data by reviewing the electronic medical records of these patients.

For this purpose, hospitalization rates, intensive care unit (ICU) hospitalization requirements, and mortality rates were very high among IPF patients with COVID-19. More specifically, 52.2% and 66.7% of patients required hospitalization and ICU admission, respectively, while the mortality rate was 28.2%. These estimates varied widely among the general population, with hospitalization rates of 21-28%, mortality rates of 2.0%, and ICU requirements of 10-20%.

According to a large population-based study, SARS-CoV-2 infection is 2.4 times more common in patients with ILD than in individuals who have not been diagnosed with ILD. Due to the lack of controls in this study, scientists were unable to estimate the frequency of COVID-19 occurrence in the general population. However, they reported that 59.7% of the study cohort reported the results of a reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Previous studies have determined that patients with IPF with COVID-19 are more likely to develop severe infections and are more likely to require oxygen therapy, intensive care, and mechanical ventilation.

It is not clear why SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with a poor prognosis in patients with IPF, but researchers believe it is primarily due to reduced lung reserve. In addition, lung damage and inflammation become more severe, especially during cytokine storms in IPF patients with COVID-19, which increases the mortality rate of this subset of COVID-19 patients.

Previous studies have shown that aging, existing lung function-related problems, male gender, and comorbidities are common risk factors for both IPF and severely infected COVID-19 patients. increase.

In previous studies, angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor and transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) Increases in IPF patients. Since ACE2 and TMPRSS2 are the major receptor proteins for SARS-CoV-2 to invade host cells, increased expression of these receptor proteins in IPF patients is susceptible to reduced severity of COVID-19. Always increase.

A single-center, small-scale cohort study conducted in China reported that patients with COVID-19 with ILD were more likely to develop symptoms such as sputum, malaise, dyspnea, cough, and diarrhea. In this study, patients with IPF with COVID-19 showed similar symptoms such as dyspnea, cough, and fever and were more likely to require hospitalization.

Conclusion

The main strength of this study is that it includes the maximum number of IPF patients with COVID-19. However, the current study has some limitations, including the possibility of additional unexplained confounding variables and the lack of controls.

The current study cohort consisted only of patients with mild to moderate IPF who received antifibrotic therapy. However, there were no patients with severe IPF. In summary, these limitations did not affect the overall conclusion of the study that progression of COVID-19 could be severe in patients with IPF.

Therefore, patients with IPF appear to be very vulnerable to severe COVID-19, and close monitoring throughout the current pandemic is essential.