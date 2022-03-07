Genetic studies reveal a causal relationship between blood group and COVID severity





Very early in the pandemic, doctors began tracking the association between the severity of COVID-19 disease and the patient’s blood type. Now, researchers have examined these early observations and found that some blood proteins have a causal link to the increased risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Some of the earliest observational studies coming out of Wuhan in 2020 Point out the correlation Between human blood type and risk of serious illness due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. In general, people with type A blood appeared to have a much higher risk of hospitalization and death than those with type O blood. New research published in the journal PLOS Genetics It has provided the clearest insights to date regarding the causal relationship between blood group and COVID-19 severity. This study used an analytical technique called Mendelian randomization to evaluate the relationship between gene mutations that govern blood protein levels and the outcome of COVID-19 disease. “Genetic variation inherited from parents to offspring is randomly assigned at conception, much like randomized controlled trials assign people to groups, thus establishing a causal link between exposure and disease,” the new statement said. Vincent Millischer, co-lead author of the study, explained. “In our study, groups are defined by genetic tendencies for different blood protein levels, and the direction of the cause from high blood protein levels to COVID-19 severity, while avoiding the effects of environmental effects. Allows sexual evaluation. “ Researchers screened over 3,000 blood proteins and the severity of COVID-19 was determined by either hospitalization or death. One of the key findings was the causal relationship between the severity of COVID-19 and the enzyme known as ABO, which determines a person’s blood group. Christopher Hubbell of King’s College London said the new study did not investigate the relationship between specific blood types and the severity of COVID-19. However, he points out that ABO findings validate previous observational studies linking type A blood to an increased risk of COVID-19. “Enzymes help determine an individual’s blood type, and our study has linked it to both the risk of hospitalization and the need for respiratory support or death,” said Hubbell, co-final author of the study. Says. “In our study, the exact blood type was not associated with the risk of severe COVID-19, but in previous studies, COVID-19-positive individuals had a higher proportion of people in Group A. Blood type A is a follow-up study because it is known. “ Of course, from age to existing illnesses, there are many risk factors other than blood types that are known to affect the severity of COVID-19. Therefore, these findings should not be a source of concern for patients with type A blood. Instead, as the co-last author of the Gerome Breen study explains, these findings help researchers explore new treatment routes that can help treat COVID-19. For example, some blood proteins have been identified in studies as being causally linked to a reduced risk of severe illness. Known as adhesion molecules, these proteins play a role in the interaction between immune cells and blood vessels. Researchers may find that these adhesion molecules help alleviate the severity of late-stage COVID-19, turning this finding into a treatment that prevents patients with worsening illnesses in hospitals. Is assumed. “What we did in our study was to provide a candidate list for the next stage of the study,” Breen said. “Potentially important for further research to narrow down to about 14 of the 1,000 blood proteins that have some causal link to the risk of severe COVID-19 and to better understand the mechanism behind COVID-19. We offer the ultimate goal of developing new treatments, as well as the potential for prophylactic treatments. “ New research published in journal PLOS Genetics.. sauce: King’s College London

