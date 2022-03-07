Omicron detected in deer; US scientists call it “another potential threat”

Washington : In a study conducted in the United States, white-tailed deer was a new coronavirus omicron variant or SARS-CoV-2 .. The study also found neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in these deer, suggesting that these animals may be re-infected with the virus.

This study has not yet been peer-reviewed and has been posted to the preprint repository bioRxiv.

“Our discovery that some of these animals dwell SARS-CoV-2 It suggests the existence of another potential threat. ” Kurt Van der Rift, an associate research professor at Pennsylvania State University and the lead author of the paper, said.

Last year, the team found that up to 80% of white-tailed deer sampled across the state of Iowa in the United States tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. This finding was the first direct evidence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in free-living species.

This study highlights the fact that it is necessary to check for the spread of the new coronavirus in deer and then take urgent steps to prevent its potential spread to humans.

Suresh Kuchipudi, a clinical professor of veterinary science at Pennsylvania, said:

“The longer the virus circulates in these animals and the more individuals it infects, the more likely it is that the virus will evolve and the emergence of completely new mutants that may be resistant to current vaccines. It can lead to, “says Kuchipudi. ..

The study may reveal whether the virus can spread from deer to humans, researchers said.

Researchers analyzed blood samples of 131 deer collected between December 12, 2021 and January 31, 2022, and 19 were positive for SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies. I found that there is.

They also detected SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in nasal swabs in 7 of 68 sampled deer. This indicates that these deer are actively infected with the virus.

“A previous study in Iowa examined the lymph nodes of deer that had already been killed during hunting, but could not confirm active infections from these samples,” co-authored by Pennsylvania State University. Said Vivek Kapur. study.

“In our new study, we were able to obtain a nasal swab, which revealed a live virus in the nose of animals,” he added.

Whole-genome sequencing confirmed that the virus circulating between white-tailed deer on Staten Island, New York, is Omicron.

Phylogenetic analysis investigating the evolutionary history between groups of organisms reveals that deer omicron sequences are associated with those recovered from infected humans in New York City and elsewhere, and the virus is deer from humans. It suggests a spill.

“Importantly, one deer was positive for viral RNA and had high levels of neutralizing antibodies, which was a rapid development or breakthrough of neutralizing antibodies during an ongoing infection. It suggests that a thru infection has occurred, “says Kuchipudi.

“If the animal is re-infected, this suggests that the white-tailed deer may act as a reservoir for the virus to continue to mutate, creating more dangerous new variants,” he added.

