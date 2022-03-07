Health
Omicron detected in deer; US scientists call it “another potential threat”
Washington : In a study conducted in the United States, white-tailed deer was a new coronavirus omicron variant or SARS-CoV-2.. The study also found neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in these deer, suggesting that these animals may be re-infected with the virus.
This study has not yet been peer-reviewed and has been posted to the preprint repository bioRxiv.
“Our discovery that some of these animals dwell SARS-CoV-2 It suggests the existence of another potential threat. ” Kurt Van der Rift, an associate research professor at Pennsylvania State University and the lead author of the paper, said.
Last year, the team found that up to 80% of white-tailed deer sampled across the state of Iowa in the United States tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. This finding was the first direct evidence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in free-living species.
This study highlights the fact that it is necessary to check for the spread of the new coronavirus in deer and then take urgent steps to prevent its potential spread to humans.
Suresh Kuchipudi, a clinical professor of veterinary science at Pennsylvania, said:
“The longer the virus circulates in these animals and the more individuals it infects, the more likely it is that the virus will evolve and the emergence of completely new mutants that may be resistant to current vaccines. It can lead to, “says Kuchipudi. ..
The study may reveal whether the virus can spread from deer to humans, researchers said.
Researchers analyzed blood samples of 131 deer collected between December 12, 2021 and January 31, 2022, and 19 were positive for SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies. I found that there is.
They also detected SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in nasal swabs in 7 of 68 sampled deer. This indicates that these deer are actively infected with the virus.
“A previous study in Iowa examined the lymph nodes of deer that had already been killed during hunting, but could not confirm active infections from these samples,” co-authored by Pennsylvania State University. Said Vivek Kapur. study.
“In our new study, we were able to obtain a nasal swab, which revealed a live virus in the nose of animals,” he added.
Whole-genome sequencing confirmed that the virus circulating between white-tailed deer on Staten Island, New York, is Omicron.
Phylogenetic analysis investigating the evolutionary history between groups of organisms reveals that deer omicron sequences are associated with those recovered from infected humans in New York City and elsewhere, and the virus is deer from humans. It suggests a spill.
“Importantly, one deer was positive for viral RNA and had high levels of neutralizing antibodies, which was a rapid development or breakthrough of neutralizing antibodies during an ongoing infection. It suggests that a thru infection has occurred, “says Kuchipudi.
“If the animal is re-infected, this suggests that the white-tailed deer may act as a reservoir for the virus to continue to mutate, creating more dangerous new variants,” he added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected to Mint and stay up to date.
download
Now our app!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/omicron-detected-in-deers-us-scientists-term-it-another-potential-threat-11646643674040.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022