Are you worried about the risk of a heart attack?Here are 5 ways to improve your heart health

The news that Shane Warne died prematurely on suspicion of a heart attack attracted many cricket fans at the age of only 52.

Heart disease Australia – And including the world America2 out of 10 people who die of heart disease Under 65..

Heart disease is so preventable that it is not too early to think about what can be done to improve heart health. There are five evidence-based ways to do this.

1. Get a heart health check

When someone suddenly dies of heart disease, people will often say, “But they exercise regularly, don’t smoke, and don’t eat well.”

However, some of the major risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and high LDL cholesterol, need to be checked by a doctor.

If you are over 45 and have not yet had heart disease, Australia’s current guidelines It is advisable to have a heart health check by your GP.

Cardiac health examinations combine information about risk factors to estimate the likelihood of developing heart disease over the next five years.

Your GP can use this information to determine if you need to change your lifestyle and if you will benefit from preventative medications to lower your blood pressure and cholesterol.

blood pressure– When Cholesterol lowering Each drug reduces the risk of developing heart disease by about 25%. Therefore, if they are recommended to you, long-term use of them is an effective way to reduce your risk.

However, study Using 2012 data, we found for the first time that about 76% of Australians aged 45-74 years at high risk of heart attack and stroke did not use these life-saving treatments.





Diabetes is another important thing Causes of heart disease.. Your GP can guide you on whether you need a diabetes check.

If you have diabetes, your GP will help ensure that it is well managed and reduce your risk of heart disease.

2. Quit smoking

Australia has some of the lowest smoking rates in the world, About 11% Many Australians still smoke every day.

Smoking damages blood vessels and contributes to the underlying process that leads to heart disease.

There are people around me who are currently smoking Two degrees They are more likely to have a heart attack or stroke than someone who has never smoked.

A Breakthrough Australian Studies People who smoked die about 10 years earlier than those who never smoked, indicating that up to two-thirds of ongoing smokers died by habit.

However, smoking cessation can reverse these effects. It turns out that quitting at any age is beneficial – the sooner the better.In the long run, those who quit before the age of 45 Similar life expectancy As someone who has never smoked.





3. Improve your nutrition

In Australia, poor diet, overweight and obesity Major cause Of heart disease.

However, many popular diets are not supported by science.

A healthy diet is important for heart health.Small for most people Change to your dietGreat benefits include increased intake of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and reduced intake of salt.

For suggestions on healthier alternatives when shopping for groceries, see the George Institute. FoodSwitch App.

4. Cut the salt

On average, Australians show almost twice the consumption recommended by the World Health Organization. Up to 5g of salt per day..

Randomized controlled trial The effect of salt reduction has a clear effect on lowering blood pressure, which is the main cause of heart disease.

To reduce salt intake, you can try to reduce the amount of processed foods you eat and the amount of salt you add to your foods.

Salt alternatives are not widely available on supermarket shelves, Also plays a role.. The salt is composed of sodium chloride. Salt substitutes include replacing some of the sodium chloride with potassium chloride, which acts to lower blood pressure.

5. Move

Physical activity helps improve heart function in addition to being good for the waistline. In the study, regular exercise and heart attack..

Australian guidelines For adults, it is recommended to do moderate intensity exercise for at least 30 minutes most days, but lesser doses will help.

Any movement is fine, so if you’re just starting out, choose your favorite activity and move on.





