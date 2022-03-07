India’s upcoming dengue vaccine – everything you need to know





ICMR Requested the first development from a domestic pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Dengue vaccine of India ..

Requested the first development from a domestic pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer of .. The third phase of the clinical trial will be conducted in India itself.

ICMR will provide all technical assistance to the enterprise to carry out Phase 3 testing. India may soon devise a vaccine for dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease, but there is no specific cure at this time. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is a domestic pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer. Dengue fever In India. Pharmaceutical companies and vaccine manufacturers that have successfully completed Phases 1 and 2 of the clinical trial will be able to submit a Statement of Interest (EOI) by March 11.

report According to Livemint. The third phase of the clinical trial will be conducted in India itself. according to World Health Organization Asia accounts for 70% of cases of dengue reported from 129 countries, with an estimated 100-400 million infections occurring each year, and over 80% are generally mild and asymptomatic. India reported 1,23,106 cases of dengue fever between 2021 and October, according to data from the National Vector-mediated Disease Management Center under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Dr. Sami Lampanda, additional director of the ICMR, said: “Dengue is a major public health disease and to date there is no safe and effective vaccine against dengue virus disease. ICMR meets the growing demand for scientific progress in biomedical research and national health. We are obliged to find a practical solution to the problem, so we invited pharmaceutical companies / vaccine makers to participate in Phase 3 clinical trials for safe and effective development. .. Dengue vaccine .. ” ICMR provides companies with all technical assistance to conduct Phase 3 trials by supporting the planning, development and implementation of research. “Under this EoI [expression of interest]ICMR provides an institutional infrastructure for conducting further research and development (R & D) and vaccine clinical trials to assess efficacy as well as safety and immunogenicity in accordance with regulatory requirements. ” I am saying. The world’s first dengue vaccine was invented at the University of St. Louis, Spain, and Mexico was the first country to approve it. However, India has not previously approved dengue vaccines manufactured in other countries. Related item:

