The world’s first plant-based vaccine for COVID-19 approved in Canada





Canada has become the first country in the world to approve a plant-based vaccine for COVID-19.Provided by a Quebec-based pharmaceutical company MedicagoPrevention relinquishes the need for animal products in the production of vaccines to protect against SARS-CoV-2 pathogens. Relatives of tobacco plants Nicotiana benthamiana tobacco Is behind the solution and is used as a living factory for mass production of virus-like particles. These can mimic the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer and act effectively as a dress rehearsal for the disease, so the body is prepared to protect itself when a real deal occurs. After the plants cook the COVID-19 Mimicker, they are removed from the leaves, purified and combined with the adjuvant prescribed by GlaxoSmithKline to create an injectable treatment. In addition to being a plant-based vaccine, this new drug represents an opportunity to increase the availability of COVID-19 shots globally as it only needs to be cooled to 2-8 ° C (35.6-46.4 ° F). .. In frigid conditions, the mRNA vaccine should be preserved to stay alive. This new treatment, which represents the world’s first plant-based vaccine for COVID-19, is approved for use in adults aged 18-64 years. 71 percent For prevention of COVID-19 infection. However, there is currently insufficient data to approve its use for people over the age of 65. What’s so special about plant-based vaccines? The production of therapeutic proteins required for vaccines has historically relied on animal products, including: Chicken egg Or mammalian cell culture. As known for plant-based vaccine production, molecular agriculture first emerged in 1986 and produced a cure for Gaucher’s disease that was approved for human use in 2012. Plant-based vaccines have broader appeal among people who dislike vaccines and may offer new ways to receive treatment, including: Edible medicine..They may also go some way to calm false information about their use Fetal tissue In the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s true that decades ago, scientists decided to use fetal tissue to start cell lines for use in today’s drug tests,” said an infectious disease expert and practicing Catholicism. Dr. James Roller writes: explainer last year.Applies to Oxford / AstraZeneca Vaccine using a cell line derived from a fetus in 1983. “But the explanation of modern fetal tissue harvesting in progress to make a vaccine is fraudulent sensationalism,” Laura concludes. I have also received an mRNA vaccine, and I have doubts about its ability. Change human DNASomething that isn’t entirely true, for the record. Plant-based alternative vaccines are expected to improve vaccine intake in people who have avoided existing options for these reasons. [H/T: The Scientist]

