Congenital heart disease can double the risk of serious COVID-19 infection in hospitalized patients

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Inpatients with congenital heart disease are up to twice as likely to have significant consequences of COVID-19 disease as inpatients without heart defects. Circulation. In the research letter, the author People with congenital heart diseaseSignificant COVID-19 results defined as ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, or death are elderly, or those with other symptoms such as HF, pulmonary hypertension, Down’s syndrome, diabetes, obesity, etc. It was often seen in. However, children and adults with heart defects without these conditions were still at increased risk.



Source: Adobe Stock



Curry F. Downing

“When the risk increases, Significant consequences from COVID-19 In the case of a patient with a heart defect, the healthcare provider should recommend vaccination to the patient with a heart defect and discuss with the patient the need for other precautions to avoid the infection. ” Curry F. Downing, MPH, An epidemiologist at the CDC’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Healio. “In addition, people with heart defects should consult their healthcare provider about the steps they can take to manage their health and risk. COVID-19 vaccinations and other precautions are available for the heart. It is important for patients with defects, especially those with multiple or severe health conditions. Both clinicians and patients can also visit the CDC website on a regular basis for up-to-date guidance. “ Downing et al. Investigate the duration prevalence of 235,638 patients with COVID-19 inpatients with or without congenital heart disease from March 2020 to January 2021 for critical COVID-19 disease. COVID-19 Release, all-20 payer database representing 20% ​​of US hospitalizations. Among patients with congenital heart disease, researchers also evaluated features associated with significant COVID-19 disease. Within the cohort, 421 (0.2%) had congenital heart disease. Of those patients, 68.4% had at least one comorbidity and 12.8% were children. In patients without congenital heart disease, 58.8% had at least one comorbidity and 1.4% were children. Of patients with congenital heart disease and COVID-19, 53.9% were admitted to the ICU, 24% required invasive ventilation, and 11.2% died during hospitalization. Adjusted ICU admission (adjusted prevalence) among patients with COVID-19 [aPR], 1.4; 95% CI, 1.2-1.6), invasive ventilation (aPR, 1.8; 95% CI, 1.3-2.6), and death (aPR, 2; 95% CI, 1.3-3.2) are congenital hearts. Compared to what was less common in patients with the disease. Stratified by high-risk features, ICU admissions, ventilators and ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients with congenital heart disease and patients without congenital heart disease (including patients without HF, pulmonary hypertension, and Down’s disease) Estimates of mortality remained high. Diabetes or obesity. “Current analysis compares the duration prevalence of significant COVID-19 between patients with and without congenital heart disease in the same hospital, and by established high risk factors for severe COVID-19 infection. Adjusted and stratified, we found that the adjusted prevalence was up to twice as high. Results are specific to hospitalized patients, but the proportion of significant COVID-19 in patients with congenital heart disease. ” Researchers are writing. Researchers need a targeted strategy to raise awareness of congenital heart disease as a risk factor for congenital heart disease and emphasize the importance of preventing congenital heart disease through vaccination and masking. I pointed out that. And physical distance. “In our analysis, not all inpatient COVID-19 patients with heart defects showed bad results, so the clinical course of COVID-19 disease is the need for ICU admission, ventilator. More work is needed to determine why it leads to sex, or the death of some inpatients. Patients who have significant COVID-19 disease risk factors such as heart defects and Other patients are not, “Downing told Healio. “Furthermore, the study population was inpatients with COVID-19. Therefore, are people with COVID-19 and heart defects more likely to be hospitalized than people with COVID-19 without heart defects? Needs research to determine. “ For more information: Curry F. Downing, MPH, Can be reached with [email protected]Twitter: @CDC_NCBDDD.

