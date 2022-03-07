Over 20 genetic variants that mean Covid can cause you serious illness





M Over 20 genetic variants make some people more susceptible to severe illness COVID Identified by England researcher. The worldMaximum of study of Genetics I found an important difference in Covid 16 gene Of patients admitted to Intensive care With virusIncludes those related to blood clotting and immune response. We also confirmed the involvement of seven other genetic variants already associated with severe covids found in a previous study by the same team. This study serves as a “roadmap” for new drugs that may target genetic mechanisms that mean Covid is life-threatening for some patients. Professor Kenneth Bailey, Principal Investigator for this study, said: But more importantly, this is a major step forward in giving us a deeper understanding of the process of illness and finding more effective treatments. read more “Now we have a better understanding of the mechanism of covid than other syndromes treated in the usual intensive care unit, such as sepsis, flu, and other serious illnesses. Covid-19 addresses these issues. It shows how to tackle it. “ The study, led by the University of Edinburgh and Genomics England, included genome-wide sequencing of 7,491 patients treated in 224 intensive care units in the United Kingdom. Their DNA was compared to 48,400 who did not have Covid, participants in the 100,000 Genomes project at Genomics England, and 1,630 who had mild Covid. This study, published in Nature, found that a single gene mutation called interferon α-10 was sufficient to increase a patient’s risk of serious illness. This suggests that treating patients with interferon, a protein released by immune cells to protect against the virus, may help manage the disease in the early stages. The study also found that mutations in the genes that control the levels of components of blood clotting (known as factor VIII) are associated with serious illness. Factor VIII is the underlying gene for the most common type of hemophilia. Professor Sir Mark Caulfield, co-author of Queen Mary University of London, said: “Through whole-genome sequencing research, we have discovered a new genetic variant that makes people more susceptible to serious illness. This leads to new tests and treatments that help protect the general public and NHS from this virus. Providing a way. “

