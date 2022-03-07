Covid Discovers New Research That Can Cause Changes In The Brain

Covid-19 can cause more gray matter loss and tissue damage in the brain than it naturally occurs in people who are not infected with the virus. New research find.

Published in Nature on Monday, the study is believed to be the first study involving people who had brain scans both before and months after being infected with Covid. Neurological experts who were not involved in the study said it was worthwhile and unique, but the impact of the change is unclear and people may not necessarily have permanent damage. A function that warns that it does not suggest that changes can have serious effects on thoughts, memories, etc.

This study of people aged 51-81 years showed contractions and tissue damage, primarily in areas of the brain related to the sense of smell. Some of those areas are also involved in other brain functions, the researchers said.

“For me, this is pretty compelling evidence that something changes in the brains of this entire group of people with Covid,” said Serena Spditch, Head of Neuroinfection and Global Neurology at Yale School of Medicine. The doctor said. study.