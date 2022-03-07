Boston hospital participates in long-term COVID national survey

A Boston hospital, led by Brigham and Women, announced its participation on Monday.They are involved In terms of research focused on performing adult and autopsy. Massachusetts General Hospital is also leading data management.

The six sites in the Boston area are Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Cambridge Health Alliance, Tufts Medical Center, Brigham, and Massachusetts General.

“We don’t really understand where this post-pandemic pandemic is,” said Dr. Bruce Levy, Head of the Brigham and Women’s Lungs Division, who leads the project at his hospital. .. “The clinical need and lack of knowledge have brought the scientific community together in a new and exciting way for the widest range of collaborations we have ever seen.”

This research will help hospitals collaborate and have the potential to benefit beyond the research itself. “We have already started a collaborative conversation to share clinical decisions … to provide patients with the best possible information,” Levy said.

According to Levy, adult research is “forward and backward.” Recruit people at risk of new COVID infections, track them over time, study people who already have long COVIDs, and look back on their illness trajectory. Everything lasts for three years.

Symptoms of long COVID vary, but often include pain, headaches, malaise, “brain fog”, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, chronic coughing, and sleep problems.

Nationwide, 15 research groups studying adults aim to recruit 17,680 participants, of whom about 900 are in the Boston area.

Levy said researchers measure how often people lengthen their COVID and how long it lasts. Identify the full range of symptoms and the factors that can affect why some people get a long COVID and others don’t. It also gives you a better understanding of the biological mechanism of the condition: what goes wrong in your body when long COVIDs occur.

In addition to working with patients that the hospital is already in contact with, research leaders have set up community partnerships that involve people in the vulnerable communities most hit by COVID-19.

These partnerships build on existing efforts born to handle testing and vaccination in underprivileged communities. And they have the potential to establish a lasting structure that supports the community on a variety of health issues.

“It’s amazing and will be urgently needed,” Levy said.

General Brigham is also participating in a study of autopsy of people who died after being infected with COVID and examining tissues that are difficult to obtain from living people, such as the heart, brain, and nerves.

Autopsy researchers try to answer an important question: does the virus last for a long time in the body? “In the early days, there was an assumption that COVID resembles influenza,” said Dr. James R. Stone of Mass General, one of the research leaders. “Currently, there is concern that SARS-CoV2 may resemble chickenpox. It may be like a virus that can stay in you for a long time and reactivate.”

Last year, general researchers showed that the virus could be detected in the hearts of people who died of COVID-19 within two months of infection, Stone said. But does a persistent virus cause long COVID symptoms? Other causes include tissue damage, coagulation, and immune system dysfunction.

Researchers will seek permission from relatives of deceased patients in the hospital, but they also want to make it more widely known. Those who have suffered from a long COVID and whose relatives have died can participate if they act within 24 hours of their death.

Late 2020, Awarded by Congress $ 1.15 billion over four years at the National Institutes of Health to investigate the long-term impact of the project COVID-19 Will be called later Recover. The total amount has been announced, but the amount the Boston Group will receive is not clear.

