Monthly bird flu toll: 1.9 million birds in 12 states





Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been identified in three states, Missouri, Maryland, and South Dakota, according to the Department of Agriculture. HPAI has been found in 21 domestic herds in 12 states since the first case was identified on February 8 at a turkey farm in southern Indiana. About 1.9 million birds, primarily chickens and turkeys, have died from either the disease or extinction aimed at preventing its spread. “High-pass” bird flu can quickly wipe out herds, so farmers act swiftly and ruthlessly. This year’s outbreak is the appearance of HPAI in domestic herds for the first time in two years. The HPAI epidemic from December 2014 to June 2015 killed more than 50 million chickens and turkeys. I said 2017 USDA Report.. “In response to this historic animal disease event, many destination markets for US poultry products have imposed trade restrictions on US poultry exports, distorting the market and exacerbating economic losses. rice field.” Over the weekend, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed HPAI in a herd of 240,000 broilers raised for human consumption in Stoddard County, southeastern Missouri.In a flock of spawning chickens Cecil County, Located in the northeastern corner of Maryland. A “commercial mixed-species” in Charles Mix County, southeastern South Dakota. The agency does not mention the size of the herds in Maryland and South Dakota. The biggest loss to date was 1.2 million “commercial poultry” in New Castle County, northern Delaware. New Castle County is adjacent to Cecil County, Maryland. According to the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), after the outbreak in Delaware on February 22, federal and state bird surveillance and inspections were strengthened to protect the poultry industry on the Delmarva Peninsula. “All poultry producers, operators, and owners, including those who manage backyard herds, must be vigilant,” said Maryland’s Secretary of Agriculture. Joe Bartenfelder.. “MDA, USDA, and other partner agencies are working hard to address and localize the situation, including isolation and testing of nearby herds.” Infected farms are quarantined and herds are disposed of. increase. The Missouri When South dakota The outbreak was the second and third west of the Mississippi River. The first was a herd in the backyard of Pottawattamie County, western Iowa, on March 1. To date, Indiana has the highest outbreaks, with six herds occurring in Dubois and Greene counties. Bird flu is highly contagious and can be spread not only by mobile waterfowl and their dung, but also by contact with infected poultry, contaminated equipment and farmer’s clothing. Wild birds do not seem to be affected by HPAI. This virus is not considered a human health risk. This year, USDA confirmed more than 300 cases of HPAI in wild birds.

