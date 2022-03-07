DEM warns that “fatal” bird flu strains have headed for RI

Providence — The Rhode Island Environmental Administration (DEM) has confirmed that infectious and toxic bird flu detected in Massachusetts and Connecticut may be heading to Rhode Island for commercial poultry producers and backyards. It warns both chicken keepers.

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Confirmed According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the outbreak of influenza in wild birds in South Carolina on January 14 is not a public health concern. According to the CDC, if birds are detected in infected herds in the United States, they will not invade the food system.

“This bird flu strain is deadly to chickens, turkeys, ducks, quails and other birds,” said Scott Marshall, a state veterinarian who is leading the DEM response to the virus.

USDA has also confirmed the presence of the virus in Indiana, Kentucky, New York, Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, Iowa, Connecticut (March 2nd) and Massachusetts (March 3rd). Rhode Island is close to the southern states of New England where influenza was detected in harvested wild waterfowl reported along the route of migratory birds, including the Atlantic Flyway and Ocean State, and where the disease is currently being discovered. Because it is, it is at risk. According to DEM.

Bird flu, sometimes referred to as bird flu or bird flu, is usually carried by wild waterfowl and other waterfowl and can spread from wild birds to poultry. Both bird flu and human influenza are caused by the influenza virus, but each virus generally affects either birds or humans, but not both. However, some people have been infected with the avian influenza virus after contact with infected birds. According to the CDC, human-to-human transmission rarely occurs, predominantly in family populations, and no persistent transmission has been observed. According to the CDC, the avian influenza virus responds to standard antiviral drugs such as oseltamivir.

Mortality of poultry infected with the virus is approaching 100 percent. According to the DEM, all poultry could be wiped out state-wide if the epidemic is not controlled by humanely killing infected chickens. Humane euthanasia of infected birds removes them as a source of infection for other birds.

Poultry producers who have to euthanize birds are not eligible for financial assistance unless the DEM tests the birds and approves depopulation. Producers can seek federal funding for laboratory-confirmed positive tests and depopulated poultry approved by both USDA and DEM.

“It can cause significant financial damage to Rhode Island poultry producers. For now, DEM continues to monitor herd infections, but enhances biosecurity for all poultry owners. It is advisable to take precautions to protect the herd by doing so, “Marshall said.

Marshall said farmers should limit access to poultry. Keep poultry away from all wild birds, especially migratory birds. Keep cages, sheds and clothes clean and disinfect. Properly dispose of dead birds. Report the death of a sick or abnormal bird to the DEM. The general public can report sick or dying poultry by calling 401-222-2781 or 401-222-3070 after normal business hours. To report a sick or dying wild bird, call the DEM Fish and Wildlife Service (401-789-0281).

The DEM is working with the USDA on situational monitoring and is coordinating emergency response plans with the Rhode Island Health Department and the Rhode Island Emergency Management Department.

DEM and most New England agricultural regulators are asking poultry owners to voluntarily postpone show, exhibition and poultry exchanges where birds are traded until June.

DEM plans include promptly responding to reports of sick or dying poultry, obtaining samples, and submitting these samples to nationally accredited laboratories for diagnosis. Once the diagnosis is confirmed, the poultry on the farm will be euthanized within 24 hours to reduce the spread of the virus. If the affected farm is a commercial poultry producer, the DEM response team can create a controlled area around the farm. The DEM prioritizes samples from sick birds, but if you want to move birds from the control zone, you need to test them before moving and issue a permit before moving according to state and federal plans. need to do it.



