Deafness and epilepsy identified as early signs of Parkinson’s disease





For the first time, a British researcher Deafness When Epilepsy It is an early sign of Parkinson’s disease and is more likely to be diagnosed early in the future. Their pioneering research was published in the journal JAMA Neurology Researchers at Queen Mary University of London investigated the early symptoms and risk factors of Parkinson’s disease among more than one million people living in East London between 1990 and 2018. Other ethnic groups make up about 45% of the inhabitants compared to 14% in the rest of the UK. It also has the highest level of deprivation in the UK. Eighty percent of the patients included in this study came from low-income households. The lead author, Dr. Christina Simonet, a neurologist and PhD student at Queen Mary University of London, commented: “This is the first study focusing on the pre-diagnosis stage of Parkinson’s disease in such diverse populations with high socio-economic deprivation but universal access to health care.” Two new early features of Parkinson’s disease In their study, using electronic medical records, researchers said, “Known symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease, such as tremor and memory problems, may appear 10 and 5 years before diagnosis, respectively. There is. “ In addition, they discovered two previously unknown early features of Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and deafness. They were able to reproduce these findings using additional data from UK Biobank. Dr. Alastair Neuss, a reader of neurology and neuroepidemiology at Queen Mary University of London, and one of the research authors said: PREDICT-PD researchWe want to identify people who are at high risk for Parkinson’s disease, even before they have obvious symptoms. “ Researchers pointed out that early signs of Parkinson’s disease had been previously explained, but “studies have focused primarily on the wealthy Caucasian population.” “The new study uses data from such diverse and deprived urban populations for the first time to provide further evidence of risk factors and early signs of Parkinson’s disease,” they added. Dr. Simonet said: .. “Our results reveal new risk factors and early symptoms of epilepsy and deafness. Previous studies suggest a link, with epilepsy more common in Parkinson’s patients than in the general population. But more research is needed to fully understand it. Relationship. “ Raising awareness needed to avoid delays in diagnosis Dr. Noyce said: In our study. “ Dr. Simonet added, “Primary care professionals can understand how quickly the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease appear, enable patients to be diagnosed in a timely manner, and enable doctors to act early and manage their condition. It’s important. “ In this East London population, the following conditions High blood pressure When Type 2 diabetes The researchers said it was associated with an increased probability of developing Parkinson’s disease, adding that a stronger association with memory impairment within this population was also observed than previously described. Dr. Neuss emphasized: “If we can diagnose Parkinson’s disease early, we have a real opportunity to intervene early and provide treatments that have the potential to improve the quality of life of our patients.” We “in the future, delay or treat Parkinson’s disease.” You may be in a position to do it. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/969762 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos