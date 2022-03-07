Scientists identify new genetic differences in patients with severe COVID





A nurse is helping treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Milton Keynes University Hospital on January 20, 2021, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads in Milton Keynes, UK.

March 7 (Reuters)-Scientists identified 16 new genetic variants in people who developed severe COVID-19 in a large study published Monday. The result is that people with severe COVIDs cannot limit the ability of the virus to make copies of itself, or have genes that are prone to either excessive inflammation and blood clotting problems. Suggests. Scientists said their findings, published in the journal Nature, could help prioritize treatments that may be effective against the disease. Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com register Ultimately, this information can even help predict which patients are more likely to be seriously ill. A consultant in emergency medicine at the University of Edinburgh and the author of the study told reporters. Genetic analysis of approximately 56,000 samples from British people was found in patients with COVID-19 who became severely ill when compared to the DNA of other groups included in the study, including 16 previously unidentified differences. We showed the differences in 23 genes. New discoveries may help guide scientists looking for existing medicines that may help treat COVID-19. For example, researchers have discovered changes in key genes that regulate the levels of factor VIII, a protein involved in the formation of blood clots. “Blood clotting is one of the main reasons patients with COVID develop oxygen deficiency, so it could be a potential target to prevent the formation of these blood clots,” Bailey said. .. However, “I don’t know if these medicines will work until I give people a try.” One of the previously discovered genes, TYK2, is the target of Eli Lilly. (LLY.N) Baricitinib, a treatment for arthritis, is currently being studied as a treatment for COVID-19. The drug was shown last week in a study to reduce the risk of death and hospitalization for COVID-19 patients by 13%. read more Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com register Report by Manas Mishra in Bangalore; edited by Nancy Rapid and Allison Williams Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

