Studies have linked even mild Covid-19 to brain changes





The study, Published in the journal Nature on Monday, it is believed to be the largest of its kind. It was found that the brains of those who had Covid-19 had greater loss of gray matter and abnormalities in brain tissue than those who did not have Covid-19. Many of these changes were in areas of the brain related to the sense of smell.

“I was very surprised that even a mild infection made a clear difference in the brain,” Gwenaëlle Douaud, an associate professor of neuroscience at Oxford University, told CNN in an email.

Douaud and her colleagues evaluated brain images of 401 people infected with Covid-19 between March 2020 and April 2021 both before and on average 4.5 months after infection. They compared the results with brain images of 384 uninfected individuals with similar risk factors such as age, socioeconomics, blood pressure and obesity. Of the 401 infected, 15 were hospitalized.

The 785 participants were 51 to 81 years old, all part of UK Biobank. This is an ongoing government health database of 500,000 UK participants launched in 2012.

Douaud explained that it is normal for people to lose 0.2% to 0.3% of gray matter each year in memory-related areas of the brain with age, but research evaluations show that patients infected with the coronavirus are more infected. 0.2% to 2% of the organization compared to those who do not. In addition to imaging, participants use the trail making test, a tool that helps detect dementia-related cognitive impairment and test the speed and function of the human brain, for executive function and cognitive function. Was also tested. The authors found that those with the highest loss of brain tissue also performed the worst in this trial. The most affected areas of the brain appear to be related to the sensory system, but Douaud said it is not clear why that is the case. “The abnormal changes seen in the infected participants’ brains may be partly related to their loss of odor, so upon recovery, these brain abnormalities became noticeable over time. Similarly, the proportion of the virus (directly or indirectly via an inflammatory or immune response) has a detrimental effect that decreases over time after infection, which is best to investigate. The way is to scan these participants again after a year or two, “she said. Douaud added that researchers expect participants to be reimaged and tested in a year or two. Greater effects of brain changes This study finds some link between infection and brain function, but the reason is not yet clear. Previous studies have shown that people with marked loss of odor and repeated odors are also associated with loss of gray matter. However, this study does not assess whether patients actually experienced odor loss. The authors warned that the findings were only momentary, but said that “the long-term consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection will eventually increase the likelihood of contributing to Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.” .. Dr. Richard Isaacson, a neurologist and director of the Florida Atlantic University Brain Health Center, said the finding was prominent, but not enough to arouse alertness. Isaacson was not involved in the study. Isaacson said the findings were noteworthy for clinicians, but added that it was difficult to determine the overall impact on an individual and could be small. “It’s really hard to know the long-term clinical and quality of life effects of this situation,” he said. “The brain can be affected by other mechanisms such as immunity, inflammation, blood vessels, and psychological / behavioral changes, but direct infections are unaffected,” said the University of Edinburgh Center for Clinical Brain Science. Dr. Alan Carson, a professor of psychiatry, said. Those who were not involved in the study. “This study almost certainly shows the impact in terms of neural changes,” he said. “But I don’t think it helps to understand the mechanisms that underpin the changes in cognitive function after Covid infection.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/07/health/covid-brain-changes-study-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos