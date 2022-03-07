Madison School District Stops School-Based COVID-19 Test Service | Local Education





At the end of February, Madison School District suddenly suspended its contract with COVID Clinic, a vendor that was conducting on-site COVID-19 testing at dozens of school locations. Nicky Vander Murren, a member of the Madison Board of Education, said the board was told by District Chief of Staff Richard McGregory to switch vendors for no apparent reason. District spokesman Tim Le Monds said the suspension of test services on the school’s site was in response to the transition to a new vendor. LeMonds said the decision to switch test vendors was not made by the district because the vendor was selected and contracted “alone” by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. He didn’t say when school-based testing would resume when asked. The State Health Department also confirmed that the district had stopped testing services through the COVID Clinic, and as of Thursday, the State Health Department was still collecting information on the decision. People are also reading … “We are aware that (Madison School District) will be discontinuing service at the COVID Clinic and we are collecting information about the situation,” said Elizabeth Goodsit, a DHS spokesman. “Testing remains an important tool in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to maintain the quality and integrity of testing activities across the state.” Michelle Trehei, who was hired by the COVID Clinic in early February to conduct a test at Wright Middle School, said she and her colleagues were at a loss for a vendor contract with the district on February 24. Said that he was told by the supervisor of. “We were just told not to come to work the next day, not to show up, and not to ask any questions,” she said. On March 1, the COVID Clinic informed employees that the school district had terminated the contract with the vendor. “If there were 50 schools with COVID clinic sites and there were 4 people on each site, all the crew would suddenly lose their jobs,” Trehey said. “We have signed a contract that was supposed to last until December 2022. It’s very nervous.” “It’s a big financial blow. Spending a lot of time and effort on a position is a big blow. I was in a great school. I was very much looking forward to building relationships with the great staff at the school.” She said.



COVID Clinic, a California company hired as part of a state program to provide COVID-19 testing at a school in Wisconsin, experienced and hired a bumpy deployment of testing services throughout the state in September. Some of the people said they were hired for work, it didn’t exist, and the company blamed employment pressure and state computer malfunctions. As of September, the Department of Health Services has allocated approximately 40 school districts across the state to receive test services from the Huntington Beach-based COVID Clinic. The company told the Wisconsin Journal in September that it offers rapid antigen testing and lab-based PCR testing five days a week in 26 school districts, including Madison. The state-wide program was free for school families, students, and staff, and was funded by the federal government. Districts opt-in to the program have been assigned by DHS to one of 10 providers. Wisconsin has 421 public school districts, but private and independent charter schools are also covered. The COVID Clinic said it signed a contract with the state in August and began rolling out the service in the last week of the month. Due to the shortened timeline and challenges specific to setting up new programs across the state, at least four of the districts assigned to COVID clinics have resigned from the company and some of the 80 hires in Wisconsin have resigned. I realized that I don’t have a school. This story will be updated. Deliver our local educational coverage directly to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://madison.com/news/local/education/local_schools/madison-school-district-halts-school-based-covid-19-testing-services/article_a09b8412-d059-5eb7-b221-8551dec53fa3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos