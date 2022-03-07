Iowa urged to catch up with cancer screening delayed by pandemic

Approximately 6,300 people in Iowa have died of cancer this year, including those who have been able to save their lives through regular screening, vaccinations, and lifestyle changes, experts say.

The predicted number of cancer deaths will decrease by about 100 from 2021. However, Dr. Mary Charlton, director of the Iowa Cancer Registry, said researchers expect about 20,000 new diagnoses of serious cancer in the state this year, an increase of about 1,000. From last year.

Charlton said the cancer screening service was scaled down in the spring of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic closed many routine medical services. Screening resumed later that year, but some patients remained wary of coming in.

“Missing screening during a pandemic may have led to delayed diagnosis of cancer, more advanced stages of the disease at diagnosis, and increased mortality from avoidable cancer,” Charlton said. ..

The Cancer Registry, launched in 1973, identifies the cause and tracks cancer diagnosis and death as part of a screening and treatment effort targeting the highest-risk areas and groups of people.The program has been released That annual report on Monday.

Charlton, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Iowa, said:

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the state, despite long-term declines in smoking rates. Charlton said more people will be using early screening for lung cancer with chest scans and is recommended by many smokers and ex-smokers.

Lung cancer can also be caused by exposure to radon gas, an invisible, odorless threat that exists in many households in Iowa. Cancer specialists encourage residents to be tested for radon at home or at school and to install a mitigation system if the test shows high levels.

Cancers of the colon and rectum, pancreas, breast and prostate are the next major causes of cancer death, the new report states.

About two-thirds of US deaths from colon and rectal cancer can be prevented by early screening and treatment before the tumor grows and spreads to dangerous areas, Charlton said.

She said that almost all cases of cervical cancer can be eliminated by screening and using HPV shots to prevent the virus that causes the disease.

“Unfortunately, in Iowa, the screening rate is declining, while the rate of new cases is increasing,” she said of cervical cancer. “In other words, we are going in the wrong direction.”

HPV shots are recommended for children ages 11 or 12.

Dr. Richard Deming, who heads cancer treatment at Des Moines’ Mercy One Medical Center, said he was worried that growing skepticism about general vaccination could hinder efforts to promote HPV shots.

“I’m worried that all political debates about the COVID vaccine could spread to some of the other vaccines,” Deming said in a press conference on Monday.

In addition to delaying health examinations during a pandemic, Deming said many Americans lost exercise, gained weight, and drank more alcohol. All of these contribute to the risk of cancer.

“It was a bit of a double pain,” he said.

The annual registration report focuses on different types of cancer, including breast, prostate, bladder, kidney, and leukemia. It also tracks the most dangerous type of skin cancer, melanoma, but does not count other types of skin cancer.

Waukee’s patient Lindsay Schmauss was featured at a press conference on Monday. She said she was surprised to learn that she had breast cancer last year.

Schmouth said he shot his first mammogram two weeks after turning 40 last summer.

“I entered as a woman when you were 40, just because that’s what you’re supposed to do,” she said. “There was no family history of symptoms, lumps, bumps, or cancer of any kind.”

But she said the mammogram had found cancer that had already begun to spread. She believes the situation was much more dangerous if she had to undergo two mastectomy and she had been waiting for a few years to seek screening. Her two young children may have lost her mother.

“Early detection saved my life 100%,” she said.

