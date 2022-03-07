Boston site recruits over 900 people for long-term COVID research







Next year, more than 900 participants will be hired in the Boston metropolitan area for a multi-year study of long-term COVID.

The six locations in the Boston area involved in the study were the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Cambridge Health Alliance, Tufts Medical Center, and Massachusetts General Hospital. “Boston’s COVID Recovery Cohort represents a unique collaboration across the healthcare system.” Bruce Levy, MDSenior Researcher and Head of the Brigham and Women’s Lungs Division, said in a press release. “COVID-19 has revealed the need for large-scale collaboration on the scale of the medical system, not on the scale of individual researchers or hospitals,” says Levy. “We have come together to answer urgent questions. We hope that the collaboration we are building will serve as a model for COVID and other research efforts since then.” This study includes not only those who were hospitalized for COVID-19, but also those who were mildly ill. This includes those who have had long-term COVID and those who have had no long-term symptoms. Researchers involved in the new project will also conduct human tissue studies using clinical samples collected during autopsy to understand the effects of the virus on various organ systems. Long COVID is linked to Over 200 symptoms concern Almost all organs and regulatory systems.. “It is important to work to expand our knowledge of the long-term effects of the COVID-19 virus in order to address and prevent another public health crisis.” Nahid BadeliaMDInfectious disease physician at the Boston Medical Center and director of the Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy Research said in the release. In addition, researchers also observe the underlying social determinants of health. “It’s important that the voice of the community, which has been very distressed over the last year and a half, is our partner and the center of this research. This collaboration is designed to do just that.” Janice John, MHS, MHCDSThe Cambridge Health Alliance’s long-term COVID Principal Investigator and Clinical Researcher said in the release.

