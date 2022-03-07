Health
CDC – COVID risk level and mask guidance by county in Illinois, according to NBC Chicago
The majority of Illinois counties have been described as having a low risk of COVID-19 infection, but not all are on the same vessel, as some are still considered to be at high risk.
According to the latest map released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, 68 counties were said to be at low risk. An additional 34 counties were divided into medium-sized categories. Masks are not required in these areas, but it is advisable to consult your doctor about whether to wear a mask, etc., if you are at high risk of being seriously ill with COVID.
In northern Illinois, infection levels have improved significantly and almost the entire region is listed in the low-risk category. However, COVID status varies across the rest of the state.
Masks continue to be recommended in six state counties that are considered high risk under the new indicators conducted by the CDC last month that focus less on cases and emphasize hospitalization and hospital capacity.
The metric released on Thursday was an improvement from a week before masks were recommended in a total of 21 counties.
So what steps should you take, and where is your county standing?
The following shows all 102 counties in Illinois, categorized by community-level status.
To learn more information about the situation in your community, you can find a community-level CDC map by county. here.
high
- Effingham County
- Fayette County
- Gallatin County
- Johnson County
- Perry County
- Saline County
Moderate
- Adams County
- Champaign County
Christian County
- Clay county
- Coles County
- Cumberland County
- Douglas County
- Edwards County
- Franklin County
- Ford County
- Fulton County
- Hardin County
- Jackson County
- Jasper County
- Knox County
- Logan County
- Marshall County
- Massac County
- Mason County
- Montgomery County
- Peoria County
- Pike County
- Pope County
- Richland County
- Tazewell County
- Wobash County
- Warren County
- Williamson County
Low
- Alexander County
- Bond County
- Boone County
- Brown County
- Bureau County
- Calhoun County
- Carroll County
- Kas County
- Clark County
- Clinton County
- Cook County
- Crawford County
- DeKalb County
- Dewitt County
- DuPage County
- Edgar County
- Effingham County
- Fayette County
- Gallatin County
- Green County
- Grundy County
- Hamilton County
- Hancock County
- Hardin County
- Henderson County
- Henry County
- Iroquois County
- Jefferson County
- Jersey County
- Jo Daviess County
- Johnson County
- Kane County
- Kankakee County
- Kendall County
- Lake County
- LaSalle County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Livingston County
- Macon County
- Macoupin County
- Madison County
- Marion County
- Massac County
- McDonough County
- McHenry County
- McLean County
- Menard County
- Mercer County
- Monroe County
- Morgan County
- Moultrie County
- Ogle County
- Perry County
- Piatt County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Putnam County
- Randolph County
- Rock Island County
- Saline County
- Sangamon County
- Schuyler County
- Scott County
- Shelby County
- St. Clair County
- Stark County
- Stephenson County
- Union County
- Vermilion County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- White County
- Whiteside County
- Will County
- Winnebago County
- Woodford County
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/illinois-county-by-county-covid-risk-levels-and-mask-guidance-according-to-the-cdc/2777107/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022