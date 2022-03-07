CDC – COVID risk level and mask guidance by county in Illinois, according to NBC Chicago





The majority of Illinois counties have been described as having a low risk of COVID-19 infection, but not all are on the same vessel, as some are still considered to be at high risk. According to the latest map released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, 68 counties were said to be at low risk. An additional 34 counties were divided into medium-sized categories. Masks are not required in these areas, but it is advisable to consult your doctor about whether to wear a mask, etc., if you are at high risk of being seriously ill with COVID. In northern Illinois, infection levels have improved significantly and almost the entire region is listed in the low-risk category. However, COVID status varies across the rest of the state. Masks continue to be recommended in six state counties that are considered high risk under the new indicators conducted by the CDC last month that focus less on cases and emphasize hospitalization and hospital capacity. The metric released on Thursday was an improvement from a week before masks were recommended in a total of 21 counties. So what steps should you take, and where is your county standing? The following shows all 102 counties in Illinois, categorized by community-level status.

As shown on the CDC map, counties with a low community level are green, counties with a “medium” level are yellow, and counties with a “high” level are orange. To learn more information about the situation in your community, you can find a community-level CDC map by county. here. high Effingham County

Fayette County

Gallatin County

Johnson County

Perry County

Saline County Moderate Adams County

Champaign County

Christian County

Christian County Clay county

Coles County

Cumberland County

Douglas County

Edwards County

Franklin County

Ford County

Fulton County

Hardin County

Jackson County

Jasper County

Knox County

Logan County

Marshall County

Massac County

Mason County

Montgomery County

Peoria County

Pike County

Pope County

Richland County

Tazewell County

Wobash County

Warren County

Williamson County Low Alexander County

Bond County

Boone County

Brown County

Bureau County

Calhoun County

Carroll County

Kas County

Clark County

Clinton County

Cook County

Crawford County

DeKalb County

Dewitt County

DuPage County

Edgar County

Effingham County

Fayette County

Gallatin County

Green County

Grundy County

Hamilton County

Hancock County

Hardin County

Henderson County

Henry County

Iroquois County

Jefferson County

Jersey County

Jo Daviess County

Johnson County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Livingston County

Macon County

Macoupin County

Madison County

Marion County

Massac County

McDonough County

McHenry County

McLean County

Menard County

Mercer County

Monroe County

Morgan County

Moultrie County

Ogle County

Perry County

Piatt County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Putnam County

Randolph County

Rock Island County

Saline County

Sangamon County

Schuyler County

Scott County

Shelby County

St. Clair County

Stark County

Stephenson County

Union County

Vermilion County

Washington County

Wayne County

White County

Whiteside County

Will County

Winnebago County

Woodford County

