Doctors Share Things to Watch Out For Between Allergies and COVID-19





Tampa, Florida — It’s about this time that allergies can occur. While we were still in the midst of a pandemic, local doctors provided some help on what to look for to know the difference between allergies and COVID-19. While going for an afternoon walk in Tampa, Samantha Maldonado explained that this time of year can be rough. “Whenever my car is covered with pollen, it usually shows that I need to kick up allergic drugs and be prepared to have a runny nose and / or stuffy nose,” Maldonado said. Told. During the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be wondering if you are only feeling allergic symptoms or if you are feeling COVID-19. Dr. Farnaz Tabatabanian, an associate professor of allergies and immunology at USF Health, said that with regard to allergies, common symptoms include itchy eyes, runny nose, congestion, sneezing, and sometimes coughing. Behind the COVID, Experts usually said You may have a dry cough, fever, muscle aches, malaise, and sore throat. “A stuffy nose and runny nose are the main overlaps with allergies. The difference is that allergies persist and do not necessarily go away. On the other hand, in the case of COVID, it is a temporary time and then more. If you progress to symptoms, the symptoms of COVID will be stronger, “says Dr. Tabatabaian. COVID can cause shortness of breath and shortness of breath, but experts also said that seasonal allergies usually do not occur unless there is an asthma-like condition that can be caused by pollen exposure. Many admit that they are attuned to similar symptoms. “It’s difficult now because almost every symptom seems to be a COVID symptom, so it’s hard to know,” Maldonado said. “There are symptoms of the upper respiratory tract, but you are very cautious.” And since the allergic season continues to cause havoc, taking the test can also be a useful tool for staying on the safe side. “Now we are in a place where we can be tested very quickly and very quickly. If symptoms start to appear and are usually allergic or runny nose at this time of the year, probably so. I think it should be evaluated, “Dr. Tabata Bian said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/coronavirus/doctors-share-how-to-tell-difference-between-allergies-and-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

