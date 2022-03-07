IQ of more than half of the U.S. population may have been reduced by leaded gasoline





Exposure to leaded gasoline as a child is associated with an average IQ decline of 2.6 points for adults in the United States and an increase in IQ of 5.9 points for adults born in the mid to late 1960s.

Smoke from cars using leaded gasoline can affect IQ PictureLux / Hollywood Archive / Alamy In the United States, IQ can be slightly lower as a result of inhaling exhaust from a vehicle that ran on leaded gasoline as a child. The harm is considered to be most pronounced among those born in the 1960s and 1970s, when the use of this fuel peaked. I say similar effects are probably happening in other high-income countries Aaron Ruben At Duke University, North Carolina. “The patterns of lead used in gasoline throughout the last century were very similar among developed countries.” Lead began to be added to gasoline in the 1920s To make the car engine run more smoothly. When a substance enters the brain, it can interfere with nerve signals and kill brain cells at higher levels. Toddlers are particularly vulnerable because metals interfere with brain development. Using data from a national survey, Ruben and his colleagues analyzed circulating lead levels in more than 11,600 children aged 1 to 5 years from blood samples taken between 1976 and 2016. Gasoline use in the meantime. This data was then linked to an established formula on how lead exposure affects IQ. Their results suggest that half of the current US population had elevated blood lead levels as a child. Nationally, they estimate that lead exposure may have caused an average IQ drop of 2.6 points. People born in the mid-to-late 1960s may have lost an average of 5.9 points. In the 1970s, it was recognized that small particles of lead in exhaust fumes could enter people’s bloodstream, and higher environmental levels of metal were associated with poor school performance in children. .. Leaded gasoline was banned from use in road vehicles in the United States in 1996 and in the United Kingdom in 2000. Recent research shows the lasting effects of certain environmental toxins,say Matthew Hower At Florida State University where I was involved in my work. “Long heritage is really important. The effect can last for quite some time. This can also be true for other toxins.” Journal reference: PNAS, DOI: 10.1073 / pnas.2118631119 Details of these topics:

