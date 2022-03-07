Cases of bird flu found in Lincoln geese | Agriculture





A highly contagious bird flu was found in Nebraska. The State Department reported on Monday that the virus was found in a wild goose found near Lake Holmes in Lincoln. This is the first case of a disease confirmed in the state since 2015. “Nebraska has never seen (bird flu) in the state’s backyard or flock of commercial poultry this year, but the discovery of this single goose adds Nebraska to a long list of confirmed cases. “It will be done,” said Dr. Roger Dudley, a state veterinarian. “Infected wild birds can carry disease to new areas on the move, so backyard poultry and commercial poultry herds remain vigilant, practicing good biosecurity, and sick and dying. It is advisable to report the bird immediately. “ Cases in Nebraska occur because bird flu appears to be widespread in neighboring states. Iowa said Monday that a case was found in a flock of commercial turkeys in the northwestern part of the state. It was the day after the disease was discovered in a herd of commercial poultry in southeastern South Dakota on the border with Nebraska. People are also reading … Symptoms of poultry disease include reduced water consumption. Lack of energy and appetite; reduced egg laying or malformed eggs with soft shells; runny nose, cough, sneezing; conditioning; and diarrhea. It can survive for weeks in a polluted environment and can cause sudden death in birds without any other symptoms. The last outbreak of bird flu in Nebraska was in 2015. This has euthanized nearly 5 million laying hens on six farms in Dixon County. More than 50 million birds were killed nationwide in what is considered the worst outbreak on record. The outbreak could be even more devastating in Nebraska, with the addition of dozens of broiler breeding businesses for Fremont’s Costco processing plant. Jessica Colterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, told journal stars last week that she had taken a number of precautions, including strengthening biosecurity measures and limiting visitors to poultry farms. The Omaha’s Henry Dolly Zoo was temporarily closed to the public last week due to its close proximity to the outbreak in Iowa. Please contact the writer at 402-473-2647 or [email protected].. @LincolnBizBuzz on Twitter. Get local news to your inbox!

